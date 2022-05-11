ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Tornado watch issued in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the quadruple point area of southeastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa. The watch is in effect Wednesday until 9 p.m.

According to the tornado watch details, tornadoes, damaging winds up to 75 mph and hail up to 2 inches in diameter will be possible with storms that develop within the watch box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CY6k_0fahmfIs00

"Thunderstorms are expected to increase in intensity and coverage amid the very unstable airmass over the region this afternoon. Environmental conditions support the potential for supercells capable of all severe hazards, including very hail and tornadoes," the National Weather Service says.

Strong tornadoes are possible.

The latest HRRR model shows storms blowing up in the watch box around 3-4 p.m. pushing northeast, possibly through the Twin Cities around sunset.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in Minnesota

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Intense Dust Storm Causes Temporary Blackout In NW Iowa

(Little Rock, IA) — The dust was so thick in the air Thursday that it caused a temporary blackout. National Weather Service meteorologist says that weather condition is called a “Haboob.” Fifty years ago, scientists in Arizona began using the term to describe dust storms that swept through the Phoenix area. It doesn’t happen often in the Corn Belt region because the area isn’t usually that dry – and, when it is, there are crops like corn and soybeans in the ground to hold the dirt.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
State
Nebraska State
kiwaradio.com

Semi Toppled When “Haboob” Hits Northwest Iowa

Northwest Iowa — It looked like a scene out of the 1930’s dust bowl late Thursday afternoon when a dust storm blew through northwest Iowa. The intense dust storm caused a temporary black out due to the amount of dust in the air. The word to describe this weather phenomenon was first used in the United States in 1972.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Watch#Hrrr
klkntv.com

Photos: Severe storms roll through Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thunderstorms moved into eastern Nebraska on Thursday evening. Some had already caused severe damage in central Nebraska and were still strong as they got closer to Lincoln, with severe thunderstorm warnings being issued in Seward and York counties. Winds over 70 mph are also causing...
LINCOLN, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Officials confirm 2 deaths in South Dakota due to Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a widespread windstorm that swept across South Dakota Thursday caused two deaths. The two deaths both took place in southeast South Dakota, officials announced in a press conference Friday morning. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead identified one victim as 61-year-old Wendy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Powerlines down, buildings destroyed: Severe weather hits Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather is back in Nebraska. Tornado warnings have been issued for Burt, Cuming, Dodge and Thurston Counties until 7:00 p.m. CT. Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster, Dakota, Dixon and Saline Counties until 7:45 p.m. CT. Burt, Washington, Douglas and Thurston Counties are in a warning until 7:30 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
UPI News

Massive dust storm engulfs drivers on Nebraska highway

May 13 (UPI) -- Motorists in Nebraska this week found themselves stuck in a massive dust cloud during a major thunderstorm, dropping visibility to near zero and whipping up hurricane-force winds. Footage taken Thursday by one woman attempting to drive through the dust cloud shows how quickly the weather conditions...
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in storms on Wednesday night in southwest Minnesota

(Worthington, MN)-- One person has reportedly died as a result of the severe weather. Authorities say a woman was riding in a vehicle and died in Wednesday night's storm. Three vehicles were heading east on I-90 when they encountered power lines that had fallen over onto the roadway due to the storm.
WORTHINGTON, MN
Hot 104.7

Invasive Jumping Worms Are Now Devastating Iowa

A new invasive species has made its way to Iowa and the results could be disastrous for the state's ecosystem. Not only are these 'jumping worms' invasive, but they're also downright scary. Jumping worms originally came to the U.S. from Asia in the late 18th century and have slowly been...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy