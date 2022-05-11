Six Raiders Qualify for TSSAA State Track and Field Championships

Planning for college is easier with the right tools. Motlow State Community College built a custom, easy-to-use Program Finder that has become the College’s number one website resource. Motlow’s Program Finder is a robust, graphic-rich database of all the degrees, certificates, and learning options available at the College. It allows students to view, search, and compare various learning options and find the program that best meets their needs. It is one of the nation’s first college program search tools to incorporate credit and non-credit learning pathways into one search instrument.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO