ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Six Raiders Qualify for TSSAA State Track and Field Championships

By Lucky Knott
On Target News
On Target News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coffee County High School had athletes qualify for the TSSAA State Championship track meet this week. Madison Rooker will jump high in the Pole Vault and the 4×800 team of...

ontargetnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Stamp Out Hunger this Saturday

If you have any non-perishable items, make sure to leave them out by your mailbox on Saturday, May 14 for them to get picked up by mail carriers. After your items are picked up, they will be taken to a local food bank. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Motlow State Students Earn Academic Excellence Awards

Motlow State hosted a Student Recognition Awards Day on April 27 at the College’s Moore County Campus. Student recognition awards were presented to those who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in academics, athletics, student government, military service, and student leadership/organizations. “We are excited to honor the accomplishments of these students...
MOORE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

VFW Post 10904 Wins 1st Place

Manchester’s Old Stone Fort Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars, All-American Post 10904 has taken First Place in the State of Tennessee for Community Service. This is a significant achievement because the 89 VFW Posts in Tennessee are not categorized by size. VFW Post 10904, with 187 members, was up against much larger Posts … yet took the number one spot with more, and more impactful, community service than any other VFW Post.
MANCHESTER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Coffee County, TN
Coffee County, TN
Sports
On Target News

Motlow’s Unique Program Finder Tool FuelsDreams and Exploration

Planning for college is easier with the right tools. Motlow State Community College built a custom, easy-to-use Program Finder that has become the College’s number one website resource. Motlow’s Program Finder is a robust, graphic-rich database of all the degrees, certificates, and learning options available at the College. It allows students to view, search, and compare various learning options and find the program that best meets their needs. It is one of the nation’s first college program search tools to incorporate credit and non-credit learning pathways into one search instrument.
COLLEGES
On Target News

Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital Nationally Recognized

Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH) received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes VTHH’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. “This honor is the result of the improvements we’ve been able to make since becoming part...
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Tennessee Farmers Prepare for Spring

As more warm spring days are in the forecast, Tennessee farms will quickly be offering fresh strawberries, greens, and even locally-grown cut flowers. Businesses like Buzzed Blooms in Coffee County offer cut flowers through on-farm sales, farmers markets, Community Supported Agriculture boxes, or even allow you to pick your own.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Missing Person from Warren County

On Sunday May 8th, 2022, a missing person report was filed by family members of Damien Gonzalez to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department (TN). Damien’s last known whereabouts was being transported to St. Thomas Dekalb Hospital in Smithville, Tennessee on April 19th, 2022. Gonzalez is of Puerto Rican...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Tssaa#Coffee County High School#Mtsu#Radio Tv#The Public Information#Sheriff S Dept#Grundy County High School
On Target News

Two of the Countries Deadliest Interstates run through Tennessee

Two of the top five deadliest interstate highways run through Tennessee, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Stacker analyzed the data from the NHTSA’s 2020 Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) to determine which interstates had the most fatalities. According to the report, I-95 was the deadliest interstate highway in 2020.
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Tennessee Cheapest State to Buy a Home

A new study from Rocket Mortgage projects the 10 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022. The study projects Tennessee to be the cheapest state to buy a home in this year, citing a low cost of living, lack of income tax and low property taxes. The most expensive...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
On Target News

Tennessee Pilot Program to Help Needy Families

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced a $175 million pilot program intended to help needy families become self-sufficient. The Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative will provide $25 million to seven nonprofits across the state. Over the next three years, the effectiveness of each pilot program will be evaluated by a third...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

In TN, Mental-Health Issues Increase Child Anxiety

Marking Mental Health Awareness Month, advocates contended more outreach and services are needed to help Tennessee mothers with postpartum depression, which can lead to increased anxiety for children and other difficulties for families. In addition to May’s focus on mental health, this week also highlights Children’s Mental Health Awareness, underscoring...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Results from the Franklin County Primary

Chris Guess defeated Dave Van Buskirk in the Republican mayor’s race 1,790-1,547. Independent candidates Eddie Clark and Gene F. Snead Jr. will run against Guess in the Aug. 4 general election. Greg King defeated Dean Binkley 1,552-1,289 in the Republican sheriff’s race. Incumbent Independent Sheriff Tim Fuller and Independent...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Shelbyville man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Roberto Antonio Orellana Alarcon, 25, of Shelbyville has been charged with attempted second-degree murder. He is being held without bond at Bedford County Jail after a stabbing took place on Saturday. Police say Alarcon has confessed to the stabbing. He was charged with attempted murder for allegedly saying he wanted...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
On Target News

Runaway Juvenile from Manchester has been located

Shaolin “Sha / Levi” Conder went missing on April 30, 2022, from a home on Ragsdale Road in Manchester. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Two Injuries after 18-Wheeler Dumps Lumber onto I-24

A tractor-trailer driven by 43 year-old Brandon Hollis was traveling westbound on I-24 near mile-marker 133 in the right lane around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Information released from the Tennessee Highway Patrol indicates the truck was coming down Monteagle Mountain hauling lumber and crossed into the left lane and continued onto the left shoulder. Hollis’ truck struck the center retaining wall causing his loading straps to break after contacting the wall.
ACCIDENTS
On Target News

Bedford County Republican Primary Election Results May 3, 2022

One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,602 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Motlow Hosting Student Recognition Awards Day April 27

Motlow State is hosting a Student Recognition Awards Day on April 27 at 2 p.m. in Nisbett Center at the College’s Moore County Campus. Student recognition awards will be presented to those who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in academics, athletics, student government, military service, and student leadership/organizations. “We are...
MOORE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy