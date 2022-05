“Show Me Missourah”, the podcast hosted by The Missouri Times founder Scott Faughn, where he talks about the state’s history for each county, has a new video component. “Show me Missourah- Rivalries” is the new component where Show Me Missourah staff will travel all over the state to find the best high school rivalries. Players, coaches, school board members, community members, boosters, etc. are all a part of this show that showcases some of the most exciting aspects of towns and cities. The goal is to show off and celebrate not Missouri’s best schools, but the athletes and the rivalries that make Missouri schools such special places.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO