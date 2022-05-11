ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

Tananawit art collective opens shop in Warm Springs

By Kiva Hanson
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

The shop features works from local artisans, traditional art and cultural history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qa06b_0fahklfe00

Tananawit, a community of Warm Springs artist, has opened its first store dedicated to selling and showcasing local art in Warm Springs.

The store opened Friday, May 6, to the public, and features art from many in the collective.

Tananawit is a group of Warm Springs artists that meet to produce and sell traditional art and share cultural knowledge and history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqvkg_0fahklfe00

The collective consists of over 100 artists that range in medium from beading and weaving to painting and film. When it began in 2013, the vision for a store was already in the works. The store opens with cards, jewelry and art prints for sale, and hopes to grow the number of artists it features.

Tananawit board member and artist Marge Kalama said, "Finally having the store is huge, it's been talked about for so long."

The store opened off Highway 26 in the same plaza as Indian Head Casino. The goal is to move into a space at the Warm Spring commissary when that project is completed in the next year or so.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
pdxmonthly.com

This Portland Quilter Has Become a TikTok Sensation

Chris Marchini has been sewing since he was 8 years old. It wasn’t until 2018, however, that he began quilting in earnest. Soon he was designing his own, starting with a monstera leaf image for his husband. Then came the March 2020 shutdowns and a renaissance for home-based hobbies, including sewing. As he fell further into quilting, Marchini was sharing his work with a limited audience on Instagram for a few years before trying his hand at TikTok. That’s when things exploded. He posted his first video in March 2022; within a month, he had more than 14,000 followers, his videos on the quilting process sometimes raking in hundreds of thousands of views. Now he specializes in modern quilting, an approach that emphasizes negative space and nontraditional shapes, with his bold designs—a skull with a crown, a giant poison apple—garnering fans, who buy his patterns online. Along the way, he’s helped build Portland’s reputation as a hub for next-gen quilters. “The Portland Modern Quilt Guild, I believe, is the largest section of the Modern Quilt Guild nationwide,” says Marchini. “It definitely ties back to the area and the maker mentality that Portland carries.” —As told to Fiona McCann.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Petersen Rock Garden welcomes visitors after years of off-and-on closures

After being closed off-and-on since for years, Petersen Rock Garden has spent the last year welcoming visitors consistently. Owner Susan Caward says the business has dealt with back-and-forth closures since 2015 due to insurance troubles and the pandemic. “I know we’ve had people from every state in the United States,”...
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Oregon

Oregon is a state of contrasts. It is home to bustling cities, towering mountains, wild rivers, and calm lakes. In Oregon, you can find snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, sandy beaches, and lush forests. This diversity is what makes Oregon so special. It is a state that embodies the beauty and wildness of America's Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Warm Springs, OR
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
Q97.9

What Is This Animal Walking Through My Yard During the Night?

Having a security camera at your front door sure comes in handy. Ever since I installed a Nest cam at our front door, I'm always notified when someone drives in, delivers a package, or comes to the door to ring the bell. It also comes in handy for when your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traditional Art#Casino#Indian
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Portland, Oregon

Is it possible to get drunk on flavors? I pondered this question as I spooned another mouthful of turmeric and lemongrass curry swimming with meaty prawns onto my tastebuds at Portland’s newest upscale Thai restaurant, Phuket Cafe. The flavors of turmeric mixed in a dreamy dance with the sharp,...
PORTLAND, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Eugene, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Black Wolf Supper Club is a restaurant that marries the concept of a traditional supper club with Southern Oregon's bounty of farm-fresh ingredients. The result is soulful, flavorful food with generous portions and warm hospitality. The menu at Black Wolf changes seasonally and often, depending on what local farmers are harvesting. In addition to an extensive wine list, you'll find NW microbrews on tap and specialty cocktails that use local liquor distilled by Rogue.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
The Portland Mercury

City's Homeless Village for LGBTQ+ Portlanders Moving to SW Naito Today, Despite Neighbors' Pushback

The city-funded homeless village for LGBTQ+ residents, formerly located on SE Water Ave, is moving today to one of the city's first "Safe Rest Village" locations on SW Naito. The move of some 25 tenants comes on the heels of the village's somewhat rocky introduction to the neighborhood, spurred by what appears to be a communication breakdown between city offices and neighborhood groups.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bird flu in Oregon: What to watch for and how to protect yourself, flock

Oregon is seeing its first cases of avian flu in years. A backyard flock in Linn County had the first confirmed case last wee and there’s a risk case numbers will rise. “It just means that you gotta step up your game cleaning, cleaning and cleaning some more,” said Dani Wright, owner of McKenzie Feed and Pet Supply.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

6-12″ New Snow Next 24 Hours

This next system rolling into the Pacific NW will bring more snow from now into the weekend. The heaviest snow is expected over the next 24 hours and Mt. Bachelor could see accumulations reach 6-12" during that time. Snow has already begun to fall at Santiam Pass and it will be joined by gusty winds this afternoon. Be prepared for winter driving conditions, including reduced visibility, on all of our mountain roads.
KGW

Southeast Portland homeless camp putting neighbors in danger, residents say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless camp in Southeast Portland is causing major problems for nearby businesses and putting residents in danger, according to neighbors. The camp is on Southeast 157th Avenue and Division Street. KGW first reported on it earlier this month when neighbors said it was taking over an RV and mobile home park and making life for the tenants there unbearable.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend woman receives outpouring of help for bucket list

By her vivacious attitude, you can’t tell she only has weeks to live, but her body and mind are getting ready to depart. Martha Sylvester, a Bend resident, sits across from me with a smile on her face. We share tears, jokes, and reflect on her story. Sylvester’s 23-year-old...
BEND, OR
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy