Tananawit art collective opens shop in Warm Springs

The shop features works from local artisans, traditional art and cultural history

Tananawit, a community of Warm Springs artist, has opened its first store dedicated to selling and showcasing local art in Warm Springs.

The store opened Friday, May 6, to the public, and features art from many in the collective.

Tananawit is a group of Warm Springs artists that meet to produce and sell traditional art and share cultural knowledge and history.

The collective consists of over 100 artists that range in medium from beading and weaving to painting and film. When it began in 2013, the vision for a store was already in the works. The store opens with cards, jewelry and art prints for sale, and hopes to grow the number of artists it features.

Tananawit board member and artist Marge Kalama said, "Finally having the store is huge, it's been talked about for so long."

The store opened off Highway 26 in the same plaza as Indian Head Casino. The goal is to move into a space at the Warm Spring commissary when that project is completed in the next year or so.

