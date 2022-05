Leicester Tigers have announced the signing of England and British and Irish Lions star Anthony Watson.Amid a flurry of activity at the Tigers, they also confirmed fly-half Jimmy Gopperth’s arrival from Wasps for next season, while Chris Ashton and Richard Wigglesworth have agreed new contracts.Watson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury seven months ago, but he is thought to be closing in on a Bath return before the current campaign ends.The wing or full-back joined Bath from London Irish nine years ago, made his England debut in 2014 and has gone on to win 51 caps.Watson also toured...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO