WABASH COUNTY, IN- On this Sunday’s This Week in Wabash we speak with Steve and Pat Brubaker about the Blessings in a Backback program. They share information on how the program operates on a weekly basis, the multitude of volunteers it takes to successfully function and distribute the food, donations, grants, and fundraising efforts to keep it operational and how it impacts the youth in the community.

WABASH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO