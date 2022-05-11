Brazil's next soybean crop forecast to grow 19.5% to 146 mln T - Patria

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: CBOT May futures contracts expire at 12:01 p.m. CDT. WHEAT - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower on profit-taking a day after the CBOT July contract rose nearly 6% on a smaller-than-expected estimate of U.S. winter wheat production from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * MGEX spring wheat heads higher, with contract highs set across the board in early moves, on worries about planting delays in the northern Plains. * Crop conditions for French wheat and barley crops declined sharply last week as dry weather persisted in the EU's biggest grain-growing country, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 6-3/4 cents at $11.72 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 2-1/2 cents at $12.67-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 7-1/4 cents at $13.23-1/4. CORN - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Corn steady to higher, underpinned by Thursday's smaller-than-expected U.S. corn yield forecast from the USDA. CBOT December corn , representing the 2022 harvest, set a life-of-contract high in early moves. * Brazilian crop supply agency Conab late on Thursday corrected its estimate of the country's total corn crop to 114.588 million tonnes, a decline from its previous monthly estimate of 115.602 million. Earlier on Thursday the agency had raised its estimate from last month. * CBOT July corn was last up 3/4 cent at $7.92-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans head higher on optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies if China begins to ease some tough COVID restrictions this month. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. old-crop soybeans to China. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from state reserves on May 20, the national grain trade center said. The country has been releasing soybeans from its reserves in weekly auctions in an effort to boost supplies in the domestic market and cool down prices. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 9-3/4 cents at $16.23-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO