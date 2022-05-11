ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's next soybean crop forecast to grow 19.5% to 146 mln T - Patria

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean harvest has been estimated at 146 million tonnes, up...

Russian wheat booms, while world draws down stockpiles

Aided by one of its largest crops ever, Russia will again be the world’s largest wheat exporter in the year ahead while neighboring Ukraine will ship only half as much wheat as this year, the result of the invasion by Russia, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. The U.S. wheat crop will sell for a record average $10.25 a bushel, $3 more than the 2021 crop, because of tighter world supplies and drought at home.
NOPA April U.S. soybean crush forecast at 172.370 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean processing pace slowed in April despite strong margins and adequate crushing supplies as several plants were idled for seasonal maintenance, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about...
GRAINS-Wheat futures rally on lower-than-expected U.S. crop forecast

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, setting contract highs as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) surprised traders with a smaller-than-expected forecast for the variety grown in the Plains and used to make bread. Corn and soybean futures also strengthened. The USDA, in a monthly...
USDA sees upcoming U.S. soybean crop as biggest ever

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will harvest a record large soybean crop for the second year in a row this year, but supplies will remain tight due to soaring demand, the government said on Thursday. Soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year that ends on Aug. 31 was...
Wheat mixed after surge as USDA report adds to supply uncertainty

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with some contracts hitting fresh highs and others consolidating as the market digested U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts that indicated tightening global supply of the food staple. Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher, supported by...
GRAINS-Wheat futures rally as U.S. cuts harvest estimates

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set two-month highs on Thursday as the Department of Agriculture slashed its production forecasts for the variety that is grown in the Plains and used to make bread. The USDA, in a monthly crop report, estimated hard red winter wheat output at...
UPDATE 2-French cereal crop ratings down sharply as drought builds

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - Crop conditions for French wheat and barley crops declined sharply last week as dry weather persisted in the EU's biggest grain-growing country, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. An estimated 82% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition in...
New crop corn ends the day much stronger | Thursday, May 12, 2022

The USDA report ended up favoring the bull camp today. Wheat was the biggest winner as prices ended the day up 57¢ to 65¢. A decrease in world ending stocks combined with wet forecast for the Dakotas and Minnesota, and dry in the southern Plains were enough to awaken the bulls (or scare the shorts).
GRAINS-CBOT wheat, corn ease after USDA sparked rally on supply concerns

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday a day after rising on U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that indicated tightening global supplies. Traders took some profits ahead of the weekend and on expectations that U.S. farmers are advancing corn plantings thanks to improved Midwest...
CBOT wheat slips, K.C. and MGEX wheat set contract highs

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - K.C. hard red winter wheat futures extended gains on Friday, a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a lower-than-expected production estimate for the crop. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat slipped 1-1/4 cents to close at $11.77-1/2 a bushel after reaching its highest price since March 8. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat finished up 12 cents at $12.82 a bushel and set a contract high. * MGEX July spring wheat was up 9-1/2 cents at $13.25-1/2 a bushel and set a new contract high. * Euronext wheat futures extended a rally to set fresh contract highs as lower-than-expected U.S. supply forecasts and concerns about drought in France kept attention on tightening global availability. * The USDA, in a report on Thursday, pegged 2022/23 world ending stocks at 267 million tons, which would be the lowest level in six years, the USDA said. * The USDA also projected U.S. hard red winter wheat output at 590 million bushels, below analysts' estimates for 685 million. * Analysts said hot, dry weather could continue to reduce the size of the hard red winter wheat harvest, while rains are delaying spring wheat plantings in the northern U.S. Plains. * The USDA is due to issue a weekly update on planting progress on Monday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Barbara Lewis)
GRAINS-Chicago grains mixed as market braces for USDA crop report

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher while wheat and soybeans eased on Thursday ahead of a U.S. government crop report that will offer pointers on the impact of war in Ukraine and adverse weather in other parts of the world. A rebound in the dollar and a drop in oil prices, as investors saw growing risks of economic recession, contributed to the cautious mood on grain markets, traders said. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $7.91-1/4 a bushel. CBOT wheat edged down 0.7% to $11.05-1/4 a bushel and soybeans eased 0.5% to $15.98-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) May world crop report due at 1600 GMT will include its first global supply and demand estimates for 2022/23. "There are big question marks hanging over the forecasts for the wheat and corn crops in Ukraine," Commerzbank analysts said. Russia's invasion has stalled Ukraine's grain exports and raised expectations of a sharp fall in crop production. Unfavourable weather in U.S. grain belts, which has hampered planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat while stressing maturing winter wheat crops, has added to nervousness about global supplies. Drought in some French and Brazilian growing belts and a heatwave in India have further fanned supply fears. Russia, however, is expecting a bumper harvest, with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday saying the country could produce a record 87 million tonnes of wheat this year, allowing it to expand exports. For U.S. supply and demand, analysts on average expect the USDA to cut its estimate of 2021/22 U.S. corn ending stocks to 1.412 billion bushels from 1.440 billion in April, and project 2022/23 stocks even lower at 1.352 billion bushels. Grain markets will also get an update on international demand on Thursday from weekly USDA export sales data. Prices at 1146 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1105.25 -7.75 -0.70 770.75 43.40 CBOT corn 791.25 2.75 0.35 593.25 33.38 CBOT soy 1598.50 -8.25 -0.51 1339.25 19.36 Paris wheat 404.75 1.50 0.37 276.75 46.25 Paris maize 358.75 0.00 0.00 226.00 58.74 Paris rape 839.25 -10.00 -1.18 754.00 11.31 WTI crude oil 104.14 -1.57 -1.49 75.21 38.47 Euro/dlr 1.04 -0.01 -1.00 1.1368 -8.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Hallie Gu in Beijing; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Alexandra Hudson)
UPDATE 1-Wheat, corn supplies to shrink as weather threatens U.S. crops -USDA

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of wheat and corn are expected to fall in the coming year, further tightening the world's already snug grain balance sheet created by crop shortfalls and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Thursday. A record U.S. soybean harvest will provide some...
China's COVID lockdowns keep crop analysts far from fields

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - Grain traders and brokers in the world's number two corn producer are struggling to make forecasts for this year's closely watched Chinese corn crop, as COVID restrictions prevent travel to major growing areas for assessment. China's corn crop is one of the world's most closely...
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 5-10 cents, wheat down 6-7 cents, corn steady-up 1

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: CBOT May futures contracts expire at 12:01 p.m. CDT. WHEAT - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower on profit-taking a day after the CBOT July contract rose nearly 6% on a smaller-than-expected estimate of U.S. winter wheat production from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * MGEX spring wheat heads higher, with contract highs set across the board in early moves, on worries about planting delays in the northern Plains. * Crop conditions for French wheat and barley crops declined sharply last week as dry weather persisted in the EU's biggest grain-growing country, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 6-3/4 cents at $11.72 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 2-1/2 cents at $12.67-1/2 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 7-1/4 cents at $13.23-1/4. CORN - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Corn steady to higher, underpinned by Thursday's smaller-than-expected U.S. corn yield forecast from the USDA. CBOT December corn , representing the 2022 harvest, set a life-of-contract high in early moves. * Brazilian crop supply agency Conab late on Thursday corrected its estimate of the country's total corn crop to 114.588 million tonnes, a decline from its previous monthly estimate of 115.602 million. Earlier on Thursday the agency had raised its estimate from last month. * CBOT July corn was last up 3/4 cent at $7.92-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 5 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans head higher on optimism about export demand for U.S. supplies if China begins to ease some tough COVID restrictions this month. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. old-crop soybeans to China. * China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from state reserves on May 20, the national grain trade center said. The country has been releasing soybeans from its reserves in weekly auctions in an effort to boost supplies in the domestic market and cool down prices. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 9-3/4 cents at $16.23-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
LIVESTOCK-CME hog, cattle futures weaken amid demand concerns

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures fell on Thursday, as high meat prices are threatening U.S. demand, analysts said. Concerns that inflation could remain elevated for longer than anticipated weighed on the markets because higher prices could reduce meat sales, analysts said. Traders also watched a...
USDA lowers new crop corn estimate in first 2022/2023 projection

Thursday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, which included its first projections for the 2022/2023 marketing year, showed lower global wheat supplies and consumption, increased trade, and lower ending stocks. 2021/2022 WORLD CROP PRODUCTION. On Thursday, the USDA pegged the 2021 Brazilian soybean production at 125.0 mmt vs. the...
Ukraine's grain harvest to fall in 2022 but still substantial

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest this year will be much smaller than last year's as half of wheat cultivation land for winter is located in areas of intense fighting or are occupied by the Russian military, Ukrainian agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi said on Friday. "This year's harvest...
Argentina authorizes sale of Bioceres' HB4 GMO wheat to farmers

BUENOS AIRES, May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina announced the authorization on Thursday of the commercialization within the country of the HB4 GMO wheat variety developed by Bioceres , as Argentine farmers are about to start planting wheat for the 2022/23 season. The move will make Argentina the first country where...
