PROVO, Utah – Utah State softball (26-27, 11-10 Mountain West) lost 9-1 to BYU (39-10, 10-2 WCC) on Tuesday night. Senior left fielder Emily Tidd was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate as she recorded a pair of singles to lead the Aggies. Senior right fielder Bri Lerma was hit by a pitch in both of her appearances at the plate as she now holds the program single season record after being hit by a pitch 13 times in 2022.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO