Aided by one of its largest crops ever, Russia will again be the world’s largest wheat exporter in the year ahead while neighboring Ukraine will ship only half as much wheat as this year, the result of the invasion by Russia, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. The U.S. wheat crop will sell for a record average $10.25 a bushel, $3 more than the 2021 crop, because of tighter world supplies and drought at home.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO