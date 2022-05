On May 7, the Plano ISD athletics department added six more names into its Hall of Honor, including a trio of siblings. Plano West alums Rochelle Vaughn, Brittney Vaughn and Vickiel Vaughn were among the inductees recognized on May 7 at a ceremony held at the Plano ISD Sockwell Center. All three were instrumental in getting their respective athletic programs off the ground not long after West opened its doors in 1999.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO