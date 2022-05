BUFFALO, N.Y. - At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. A total of 13 people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. The survivors' conditions weren't immediately available. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO