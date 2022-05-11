Class of 2023 RB Jayden Limar sets his commitment date and has 1 B1G school in his Top 4

One thing that Dan Lanning and his coaching staff emphasized when taking over with the Oregon Ducks was that they needed to do whatever they could to keep the northwest’s most talented players close to home during their college years.
So far, things seem to be going according to plan, with Landen Hatchett, a 3-star offensive lineman, cutting his schools down to 5 and including the Ducks in the mix.
Hatchett is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound IOL who is ranked as the No. 2 lineman in the state of Washington. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 46 IOL in the 2023 class, and No. 678 player overall.
In Hatchett’s top-5, the Ducks are among three Pac-12 schools to make the cut, alongside Washington and USC. Hatchett is also planning to take official visits to the Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies.
Landen Hatchett’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
89
WA
IOL
Rivals
3
5.5
WA
IOL
ESPN
N/A
N/A
WA
IOL
On3 Recruiting
3
86
WA
IOL
247 Composite
3
0.8617
WA
IOL
Vitals
Hometown
Ferndale, Washington
Projected Position
Offensive Guard
Height
6-foot-3
Weight
295 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on June 7, 2021
Visited Oregon on March 4, 2022
Top-5
Oregon Ducks
Washington Huskies
USC Trojans
Michigan Wolverines
Texas A&M Aggies
