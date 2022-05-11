ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Stevens, WA

Class of 2023 RB Jayden Limar sets his commitment date and has 1 B1G school in his Top 4

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJayden Limar has announced when he’ll be committing to the school of his choice, and his Top 4 schools per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. He has a certain B1G school in...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

nfldraftdiamonds.com

California high school football coach was arrested for giving his football players Adderall

Adderall is a banned substance in the National Football League because it increases alertness, aggressiveness, attention and concentration. It improves reaction time, especially when fatigue, so the NFL believes there’s no question it’s a performance-enhancing drug. Anthony Fullman, a 30-year-old football coach, was arrested after he allegedly provided...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
saturdaytradition.com

4 B1G schools make 247Sports' Top 20 CBB 2022 recruiting classes

Following the release of the Final Top 150 class of 2022 rankings for college basketball, 247Sports announced the Top 20 classes per Eric Bossi of 247Sports. There were 4 B1G basketball programs that made the list. The list included some blue bloods like Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Villanova, and Kentucky...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Recruit Julian Phillips Announces His Commitment

One of the best basketball players in the 2022 recruiting class has finally made his decision. Julian Phillips has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers as they continue to build one of the best-recruiting classes in the country. Phillips made his announcement on CBS Sports HQ and chose Tennessee over Auburn,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks receive huge verbal commitment from RB Dante Dowdell

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his staff keep going against that narrative that they can only recruit top defensive talent. They are also racking up top offensive talent as well and the Ducks should be set up to score a lot of points for years to come. The latest verbal from the Class of 2023 is four-star running back Dante Dowdell out of Picayune, Miss. At 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, Dowdell looks to be the perfect tailback to fit into Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s system. At Picayune Memorial, Dowdell broke out of his junior season in a major way by scoring 28 touchdowns and averaging 170 yards a game for a total of 2,555 yards in the 15 games he played. Dowdell was recruited by nearly every SEC school, but Ole Miss and Tennessee were Oregon’s biggest competitors. In this most recent class, the Ducks signed running back four-star Jordan James out of Tennessee, so raiding SEC country for backfield talent doesn’t seem to be much of a problem for Lanning as he continues to stack the roster with as much talent as possible.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

2023 LB Phil Picciotti has 2 B1G schools in his Top 4

Class of 2023 LB Phil Picciotti released his Top 4 on Friday. He included 2 teams from the B1G on his list. Picciotti is a 3-star LB from Pennridge High School in Perkasie, Pennsylvania per the 247Sports Composite. He’ll be choosing between Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Auburn when he decides to commit. Picciotti is the No. 34 LB and No. 8 recruit from Pennsylvania out of the 2023 class. The LB is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds.
PERKASIE, PA
Centre Daily

Oregon Getting Jaden Rashada Back on Campus This Weekend

View the original article to see embedded media. Things continue to get interesting in Oregon's pursuit of a 2023 quarterback. Pittsburg (Calif.) 5-star (0.9856 on 247Sports Composite) quarterback Jaden Rashada will make his way back to Eugene this weekend for an unofficial visit, as first reported by Brandon Huffman of 247Sports and confirmed by a source to DucksDigest.com.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top unsigned OL in Washington places Oregon Ducks in recruiting cutdown

One thing that Dan Lanning and his coaching staff emphasized when taking over with the Oregon Ducks was that they needed to do whatever they could to keep the northwest’s most talented players close to home during their college years. So far, things seem to be going according to plan, with Landen Hatchett, a 3-star offensive lineman, cutting his schools down to 5 and including the Ducks in the mix. Hatchett is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound IOL who is ranked as the No. 2 lineman in the state of Washington. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 46 IOL in the 2023 class, and No. 678 player overall. In Hatchett’s top-5, the Ducks are among three Pac-12 schools to make the cut, alongside Washington and USC. Hatchett is also planning to take official visits to the Michigan Wolverines and Texas A&M Aggies. Film Landen Hatchett’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 89 WA IOL Rivals 3 5.5 WA IOL ESPN N/A N/A WA IOL On3 Recruiting 3 86 WA IOL 247 Composite 3 0.8617 WA IOL  Vitals Hometown Ferndale, Washington Projected Position Offensive Guard Height 6-foot-3 Weight 295 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on June 7, 2021 Visited Oregon on March 4, 2022 Top-5 Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Texas A&M Aggies Twitterhttps://twitter.com/LandenHatchett/status/152488543648044236811
WASHINGTON STATE
