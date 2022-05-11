ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT soy ends higher on positioning before U.S. issues crop data

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Wednesday amid positioning ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report due out on Thursday, analysts said. *...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Russian wheat booms, while world draws down stockpiles

Aided by one of its largest crops ever, Russia will again be the world’s largest wheat exporter in the year ahead while neighboring Ukraine will ship only half as much wheat as this year, the result of the invasion by Russia, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. The U.S. wheat crop will sell for a record average $10.25 a bushel, $3 more than the 2021 crop, because of tighter world supplies and drought at home.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

New crop corn ends the day much stronger | Thursday, May 12, 2022

The USDA report ended up favoring the bull camp today. Wheat was the biggest winner as prices ended the day up 57¢ to 65¢. A decrease in world ending stocks combined with wet forecast for the Dakotas and Minnesota, and dry in the southern Plains were enough to awaken the bulls (or scare the shorts).
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures end up sharply on reduced harvest estimates

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures surged on Thursday after the Department of Agriculture cut its estimate for the domestic harvest of hard red winter wheat below analysts' expectations, traders said. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat climbed 65-3/4 cents to close at $11.78-3/4 a bushel and reached its highest price since March 9. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat ended up 69-1/2 cents at $12.70 a bushel and set a contract high. * MGEX July spring wheat was up 50-1/4 cents at $13.06-1/4 a bushel and set a new contract high. * The USDA, in a monthly crop report, projected hard red winter wheat output at 590 million bushels, down from its estimate of 749 million in April and below analysts' estimates for 685 million. * Some analysts said hot, dry weather could continue to reduce the size of the crop in the U.S. Plains. * In the northern Plains, rains continue to prevent plantings of spring wheat. * Euronext wheat futures jumped to contract highs as a lower-than-expected projection of world wheat stocks by the USDA reinforced global supply concerns. * The USDA pegged 2022/23 world ending stocks at 267 million tons, which would be the lowest level in six years, the USDA said. Analysts were expecting 272 million tonnes, according to a Reuters survey. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

NOPA April U.S. soybean crush forecast at 172.370 mln bushels -survey

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean processing pace slowed in April despite strong margins and adequate crushing supplies as several plants were idled for seasonal maintenance, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Monday. NOPA members, which handle about...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat slips, K.C. and MGEX wheat set contract highs

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - K.C. hard red winter wheat futures extended gains on Friday, a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a lower-than-expected production estimate for the crop. * Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat slipped 1-1/4 cents to close at $11.77-1/2 a bushel after reaching its highest price since March 8. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat finished up 12 cents at $12.82 a bushel and set a contract high. * MGEX July spring wheat was up 9-1/2 cents at $13.25-1/2 a bushel and set a new contract high. * Euronext wheat futures extended a rally to set fresh contract highs as lower-than-expected U.S. supply forecasts and concerns about drought in France kept attention on tightening global availability. * The USDA, in a report on Thursday, pegged 2022/23 world ending stocks at 267 million tons, which would be the lowest level in six years, the USDA said. * The USDA also projected U.S. hard red winter wheat output at 590 million bushels, below analysts' estimates for 685 million. * Analysts said hot, dry weather could continue to reduce the size of the hard red winter wheat harvest, while rains are delaying spring wheat plantings in the northern U.S. Plains. * The USDA is due to issue a weekly update on planting progress on Monday. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Mexico to modify import and export law to curb inflation, govt says

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - A Mexican presidential decree will be issued on Friday to modify tariffs in the country's import and export law in a bid to curb inflation, a finance ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. The announcement comes a week after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador unveiled...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-French cereal crop ratings down sharply as drought builds

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - Crop conditions for French wheat and barley crops declined sharply last week as dry weather persisted in the EU's biggest grain-growing country, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. An estimated 82% of French soft wheat crops were in good or excellent condition in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina becomes first country to authorize planting GMO wheat

BUENOS AIRES, May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina, one of the largest wheat exporters, on Thursday became the first country in the world to authorize the planting of GMO wheat when it approved the national commercialization of the HB4 GMO wheat variety developed by Bioceres. The company said, however, that the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 12-13 cents, wheat down 1-4 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. NOTE: Position squaring noted ahead of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports due for release at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). WHEAT - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat lower in range-bound trade as traders await the USDA's supply/demand report and U.S. winter wheat production estimates. Market underpinned by worries about hot and dry conditions damaging crops in the western U.S. Plains. Disappointing weekly export sales add pressure. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. old-crop wheat in the latest week at 14,100 tonnes, a marketing year low, and new-crop sales of 124,300 tonnes, at the low end of trade expectations. * Russia, among the world's largest wheat exporters, will increase wheat exports this year due to a potentially record harvest, President Vladimir Putin said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $11.09-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $11.96-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $12.52-1/4. CORN - Mixed, down 1 cent to up 2 cents per bushel * Corn mixed as traders square positions ahead of USDA's supply/demand reports. Weekly export sales data fell below expectations, but fresh sales to China may lend support. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 612,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China, including 68,000 tonnes of old-crop corn and 544,000 tonnes of new-crop grain. * The USDA also reported export sales of U.S. old-crop corn in the week ended May 5 at 192,800 tonnes, a marketing year low, and new-crop sales of 46,600 tonnes, below the lowest in a range of trade expectations. * Brazilian crop supply agency Conab raised its estimate of the country's 2021/22 total corn crop to 116.195 million tonnes, from 115.602 million previously. Conab raised its 2021/22 corn export forecast to 38 million tonnes, from 37 million previously. * CBOT July corn was last down 1-1/4 cents at $7.87-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 13 cents per bushel * Soybean futures lower in range-bound trade ahead of the USDA's supply/demand reports. Weekly export sales fell below expectations. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. old-crop soybeans in the week ended May 5 at 143,700 tonnes, a marketing year low, and new-crop sales of 77,300 tonnes, below the lowest in a range of trade expectations. [EXP/SOY * Brazilian crop supply agency Conab raised its estimate of the country's 2021/22 soybean crop to 123.829 million tonnes, from 122.431 million previously. Conab left its 2021/22 soybean export forecast unchanged at 77 million tonnes. * China will auction off 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserve on May 13, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement, updating an earlier announcement which said the center planned to sell only 314,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 13 cents at $15.93-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the day mixed | Friday, March 13, 2022

July corn was down 10 cents while new crop was down 5 cents. July soybeans had the best day in the grain complex closing up 32 cents. November soybeans were 17 cents higher at the close, settling just under the $15 mark. Wheat prices were able to recover from early session losses and settle well off the lows of the day. CBOT was down 2 cents. KC was up 12 cents, and Minneapolis was up 9 cents.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's COVID lockdowns keep crop analysts far from fields

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - Grain traders and brokers in the world's number two corn producer are struggling to make forecasts for this year's closely watched Chinese corn crop, as COVID restrictions prevent travel to major growing areas for assessment. China's corn crop is one of the world's most closely...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog, cattle futures weaken amid demand concerns

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures fell on Thursday, as high meat prices are threatening U.S. demand, analysts said. Concerns that inflation could remain elevated for longer than anticipated weighed on the markets because higher prices could reduce meat sales, analysts said. Traders also watched a...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures bounce after recent losses

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rebounded on Friday after dropping a day earlier to their lowest prices since January. The market was due for a bounce following a recent slide that was driven by concerns about weakening U.S. demand and technical selling, analysts said.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA sees upcoming U.S. soybean crop as biggest ever

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers will harvest a record large soybean crop for the second year in a row this year, but supplies will remain tight due to soaring demand, the government said on Thursday. Soybean production for the 2022/23 marketing year that ends on Aug. 31 was...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Wheat, corn supplies to shrink as weather threatens U.S. crops -USDA

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. supplies of wheat and corn are expected to fall in the coming year, further tightening the world's already snug grain balance sheet created by crop shortfalls and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the government said on Thursday. A record U.S. soybean harvest will provide some...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Using data technology for crop insurance

Data and technology are mainstream in production agriculture, but some related industries are still playing catch-up. One of those is crop insurance. Mike Day is the former business head for Rural Community Insurance Services. He says there could be many advantages for farmers who allow precision ag data that’s generated from their machines to help customize their policies for crop coverage. It won’t necessarily lower their premiums, but reporting with electronic data would be a lot easier by saving time and reducing paperwork.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat mixed after surge as USDA report adds to supply uncertainty

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with some contracts hitting fresh highs and others consolidating as the market digested U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts that indicated tightening global supply of the food staple. Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher, supported by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago grains mixed as market braces for USDA crop report

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher while wheat and soybeans eased on Thursday ahead of a U.S. government crop report that will offer pointers on the impact of war in Ukraine and adverse weather in other parts of the world. A rebound in the dollar and a drop in oil prices, as investors saw growing risks of economic recession, contributed to the cautious mood on grain markets, traders said. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $7.91-1/4 a bushel. CBOT wheat edged down 0.7% to $11.05-1/4 a bushel and soybeans eased 0.5% to $15.98-1/2 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) May world crop report due at 1600 GMT will include its first global supply and demand estimates for 2022/23. "There are big question marks hanging over the forecasts for the wheat and corn crops in Ukraine," Commerzbank analysts said. Russia's invasion has stalled Ukraine's grain exports and raised expectations of a sharp fall in crop production. Unfavourable weather in U.S. grain belts, which has hampered planting of corn, soybeans and spring wheat while stressing maturing winter wheat crops, has added to nervousness about global supplies. Drought in some French and Brazilian growing belts and a heatwave in India have further fanned supply fears. Russia, however, is expecting a bumper harvest, with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday saying the country could produce a record 87 million tonnes of wheat this year, allowing it to expand exports. For U.S. supply and demand, analysts on average expect the USDA to cut its estimate of 2021/22 U.S. corn ending stocks to 1.412 billion bushels from 1.440 billion in April, and project 2022/23 stocks even lower at 1.352 billion bushels. Grain markets will also get an update on international demand on Thursday from weekly USDA export sales data. Prices at 1146 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1105.25 -7.75 -0.70 770.75 43.40 CBOT corn 791.25 2.75 0.35 593.25 33.38 CBOT soy 1598.50 -8.25 -0.51 1339.25 19.36 Paris wheat 404.75 1.50 0.37 276.75 46.25 Paris maize 358.75 0.00 0.00 226.00 58.74 Paris rape 839.25 -10.00 -1.18 754.00 11.31 WTI crude oil 104.14 -1.57 -1.49 75.21 38.47 Euro/dlr 1.04 -0.01 -1.00 1.1368 -8.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Hallie Gu in Beijing; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Alexandra Hudson)
AGRICULTURE

