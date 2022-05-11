CBOT soy ends higher on positioning before U.S. issues crop data

CHICAGO, May 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. NOTE: Position squaring noted ahead of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports due for release at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). WHEAT - Down 1 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat lower in range-bound trade as traders await the USDA's supply/demand report and U.S. winter wheat production estimates. Market underpinned by worries about hot and dry conditions damaging crops in the western U.S. Plains. Disappointing weekly export sales add pressure. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. old-crop wheat in the latest week at 14,100 tonnes, a marketing year low, and new-crop sales of 124,300 tonnes, at the low end of trade expectations. * Russia, among the world's largest wheat exporters, will increase wheat exports this year due to a potentially record harvest, President Vladimir Putin said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $11.09-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $11.96-3/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was last down 3-3/4 cents at $12.52-1/4. CORN - Mixed, down 1 cent to up 2 cents per bushel * Corn mixed as traders square positions ahead of USDA's supply/demand reports. Weekly export sales data fell below expectations, but fresh sales to China may lend support. * Through its daily reporting system, the USDA confirmed private sales of 612,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China, including 68,000 tonnes of old-crop corn and 544,000 tonnes of new-crop grain. * The USDA also reported export sales of U.S. old-crop corn in the week ended May 5 at 192,800 tonnes, a marketing year low, and new-crop sales of 46,600 tonnes, below the lowest in a range of trade expectations. * Brazilian crop supply agency Conab raised its estimate of the country's 2021/22 total corn crop to 116.195 million tonnes, from 115.602 million previously. Conab raised its 2021/22 corn export forecast to 38 million tonnes, from 37 million previously. * CBOT July corn was last down 1-1/4 cents at $7.87-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 13 cents per bushel * Soybean futures lower in range-bound trade ahead of the USDA's supply/demand reports. Weekly export sales fell below expectations. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. old-crop soybeans in the week ended May 5 at 143,700 tonnes, a marketing year low, and new-crop sales of 77,300 tonnes, below the lowest in a range of trade expectations. [EXP/SOY * Brazilian crop supply agency Conab raised its estimate of the country's 2021/22 soybean crop to 123.829 million tonnes, from 122.431 million previously. Conab left its 2021/22 soybean export forecast unchanged at 77 million tonnes. * China will auction off 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserve on May 13, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement, updating an earlier announcement which said the center planned to sell only 314,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 13 cents at $15.93-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO