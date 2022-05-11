Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron files to run for governor in 2023

Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke to the interim Joint Committee on State and Local Government about the Kentucky Supreme Court's COVID-19 powers ruling on Sept. 1, 2021. Matt Stone/Courier Journal

LOUISVILLE, Ky – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed paperwork Wednesday to launch a run for governor in 2023, ending weeks of speculation that he would join the field of prospective Republican candidates.

Cameron filed a statement of spending intent form Wednesday morning with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, indicating such spending would be as a gubernatorial candidate.

Two hours after The Courier Journal broke the news of his filing, Cameron made the formal announcement of his candidacy in an email and video — contrasting himself with the current office holder, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

“I’ve decided to run for governor because Kentucky needs a leader who reflects the values of the men, women and children of all 120 counties,” Cameron said. “That’s not our current governor.”

In his video, Cameron said Beshear is "not uniting Kentucky" and touted his own anti-abortion views, saying the state needs a governor "who understand that only faith can keep us strong."

The attorney general is now the third Republican constitutional officer to have joined the race for governor, following state Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commission Ryan Quarles.

Harmon joined the race last summer , while Quarles announced his run for the office two weeks ago.

Other Republicans who have said they are also considering a run for governor include former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft , state Rep. Savannah Maddox and state Sens. Max Wise and Ralph Alvarado. Also rumored to be considering a run is former Gov. Matt Bevin.

Beshear has announced he is running for reelection , already raising more than $2 million for that run. Recent polls have shown his approval rating in Kentucky at nearly 60%.

A spokeswoman for Cameron did not respond to a request for comment.

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge reacted to Cameron's entry to the race by stating he had a "weak record of protecting Kentucky children, seniors and survivors" and politicizes his office, while Beshear is "one of the most popular governors in the country because he works for Kentuckians."

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron files to run for governor in 2023