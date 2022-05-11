ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle school teacher is arrested in sex case in Palm Beach County

By Brooke Baitinger, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

After years of behavior so questionable that he was moved to teaching a younger grade level, a middle school teacher in Palm Beach County was nabbed for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a former student, according to an arrest report.

Daniel Norment, who goes by his middle name Heath, was arrested Tuesday and had his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Norment, 41, taught at Independence Middle School in Jupiter for about six years, according to a statement from the school’s Principal Amber Saunders.

During that time, he was known to bring former students — all girls — to his class after school to visit, or help him with administrative paperwork, according to the probable cause affidavit in his arrest.

The habit caused staff to forbid him from having youth visitors on campus, even if it was after school hours, the affidavit says.

The report indicates that this was one action in a pattern of “inappropriate non-criminal behavior” that got him reprimanded by the school’s administration. Investigators found he was disciplined on numerous occasions for ethical violations involving schoolchildren.

He would take his students — sometimes one, sometimes multiple — inside a large closet in his classroom and “counsel them,” the report says.

He also had a light colored couch in his classroom that administrators asked him several days in a row to remove before they had staff take it out of the classroom.

Two years ago, when Norment was coaching the girl’s basketball team, he routinely allowed the girls to change their clothes inside his classroom after school hours, while he stood outside the door, the report says.

Eventually, the school switched him from teaching eighth grade to teaching sixth grade, and removed him as the girl’s basketball coach.

The report describes how he told her she was “different” and “mature for her age.” He gave her more attention than he gave to other students in class, and gave her good grades “for doing nothing.”

His accuser recalled how she felt he was just being nice to her, the report says.

It’s unclear when exactly Norment allegedly assaulted his former student, but it was approximately two years after she was his student, records show.

The report goes on to describe how before the end of the school year, they exchanged cellphone numbers. They kept in contact while she was in high school, and she visited him in his classroom after school, where she helped with paperwork, cleaned the classroom, and they would “hang out and talk about anything.”

She described in the report how over time, Norment became friendlier with her and would hug her while thanking her. When she was in 10th or 11th grade, he started rubbing her back and shoulders, and picking her up and spinning her around off her feet “while kissing her on the cheek,” the report says.

She recalled how she didn’t think anything of his affection at the time, and how she liked the attention. But when he started rubbing her breasts and other areas over her clothing, she felt his actions were wrong, she told investigators. He started kissing her on the lips and told her he was “falling in love with her,” she recalled.

She thought that was odd. But he was her favorite teacher, she told investigators.

Toward the end of her 10th grade school year or the beginning of her 11th grade school year, she visited Norment in his classroom. She recalled in her statement how that day, Norment was “different” and he became “more aggressive” with her.

He led her by the hand into the classroom’s oversized closet and assaulted her, according to the report. She was 15 or 16 at the time.

After that, she said she realized Norment had “used her,” and she stopped talking to him altogether. She told investigators she hasn’t heard from him since the sexual battery, and has never reached out to him.

When investigators spoke with Norment at the school about the allegations against him, he told them he felt it was best to seek out an attorney’s advice before speaking with them.

According to court documents, Norment was held on one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of sex offense against a student by an authority figure.

The principal’s statement says Norment was reassigned to a non-student-contact position away from the school’s campus in March, when the School District Police received the complaint about him from his accuser.

Those with information that might be important to share with investigators should contact the School District Police Dispatch at 561-424-8700.

His bond is set at $50,000 for each charge.

