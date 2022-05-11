Citizens view: Sheriffs are voting Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell for Multnomah County Sheriff

Multnomah County Deputy Sheriffs Association says Morrisey O'Donnell is most qualified to address the rise in violent crime

It's nearly unanimous: The Pamplin Media Group, The Oregonian and Willamette Week all agree that Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell is the best candidate for Multnomah County Sheriff. So does the Portland Firefighters Association. So do the elected sheriffs for Clackamas, Washington and Hood River counties. And so do we, the Multnomah County Deputy Sheriffs Association. In fact, the majority of law enforcement associations in Multnomah County have endorsed Nicole.

To put it bluntly, who becomes Multnomah County Sheriff will be the biggest factor in whether our community gets safer or crime like gun violence continues to escalate. Of course, everyone is entitled to their own opinion and their vote.

We come to this as deputy sheriffs who have worked with both candidates and who understand firsthand the challenges the next sheriff must address — and we know the person best suited for the job is Nicole Morrisey O'Donnell.

That's who we want to work for, and that's who we trust to make our community safer. Nicole has the right experience, integrity and vision for the job. Here's why we're voting for her:

She's the most qualified

Over her 25 years of service to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, leading a team of 130 officers, she's earned our respect. Retiring Sheriff Mike Reese appointed her to undersheriff, the No. 2 role, knowing she had the best experience and temperament to step in if the need ever arose.

She would be the first sheriff to hold dual certification in both Corrections and Law Enforcement, and she's the only candidate who has already completed the role's required 8-month training and certification. She's experienced and ready on day one.

She's a trailblazer

Nicole has already overcome a steep climb against gender discrimination in law enforcement to rise to her current No. 2 role. Less than 2% of America's sheriffs are women, and if elected, Nicole will be the first woman sheriff for Multnomah County.

She fights for community safety

Under Nicole's leadership, last year the Sheriff's Office had our largest-ever capture of illegal guns, and she secured funding for gun violence prevention positions, including a full-time investigator and two more deputies. She's the fighter we need to get guns off our streets. Nicole also partnered with TriMet Transit Police Division to support a new Safety Response Team, making our public transportation safer for riders. She'll do what it takes to fight for more resources to help us do our jobs and make our community welcoming and safe. With ballots due on May 17, we're down to the wire — and we hope you'll join us in voting Nicole for Sheriff.

Matt Ferguson, Multnomah County Deputy Sheriffs Association

