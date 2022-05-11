ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, PA

Sisters reunited for 1st time after 73 years

By Nexstar Media Wire, Abigail Cloutier
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMEIy_0fahdhkR00

WHEATLAND, Pa. ( WKBN ) — Two sisters who spent 73 years apart were reunited for the first time Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

Shirley Campbell and Mary Jo Goetz spent most of their lives less than two hours apart but never knew until last November.

“I found out through a lady that connection came through with the message from ’23andMe’ that was matched up as a first cousin,” said Goetz, referring to a DNA testing kit.

Cold case: Local investigators trying to identify man killed in 1982

That cousin connected Goetz to her half-sister Campbell. Goetz was given up for adoption by their mother at only 2 years old — 71 years ago — in Pittsburgh.

“I never knew where, who, you know, who they were, how many there were,” said Goetz.

She also has two half-brothers who she hasn’t met yet, but she has spoken to other cousins. Campbell said the day Goetz called her was a shock. Campbell knew she had a sister but was only 5 years old when she was given up for adoption.

“I didn’t have no name or anything. I just knew I had a baby sister. So she called me up, and I was just so overwhelmed,” said Campbell.

Goetz grew up in Saint Mary’s in Elk County, only two hours away from New Castle, where Campbell lived for years with her adopted brother. She said she always knew she was adopted but had a wonderful life with her husband, kids and grandkids — and now, for the first time in both their lives, a sister.

“You always have that fear of, ‘Okay, here I am and somebody’s going to click.’ I took a couple of deep breaths and well, it is what it is. You know, either she will respond or hang up,” said Goetz.

Though their mother has since passed on, she’s looking forward to spending life with her sister.

“Maybe someday I can take her home, take her back and let her spend a day or two in the country with me,” said Goetz.

“I want to be with her forever. I don’t even want to let go of her today,” said Campbell.

The sisters are looking forward to meeting each other’s kids and grandkids, but for now, Goetz will drive to Wheatland for that long-lost bond of sisterhood.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Family and friends gather to remember Valene Little Bird

Days after the body of a woman previously reported missing was found, her family and friends gathered to say goodbye, near the Missouri River. The body of Valene Little Bird was found Tuesday night by a fisherman in the area. Lissa Yellow Bird Chase, an advocate for the missing and murdered, said on behalf of […]
BISMARCK, ND
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Wheatland, PA
KX News

Non-profit bringing awareness to build hospice care facility

Kilee Harmon, the Executive Director for Gaia Home, is putting the pedal to the medal while practicing her cycle runs. She along with a team of others are preparing for “Race Across America.” “A total of 14 people on the crew and the four rides, so a total of 18 people that are really going […]
BISMARCK, ND
SCDNReports

Michigan Pickle King Dies at 96

Robert Joseph Vlasic loved his family and his work and devoted his life to making a great home for his wife and five sons, as well as creating opportunities for others as a successful businessman, philanthropist, and lay leader in the Catholic Church. Known for his optimistic spirit and bold and decisive personality, he touched the lives of friends and family with his compassion, loyalty, and generosity. Surrounded by the warmth and love of his family, Robert died peacefully on May 8, 2022 at the home he had shared for many years with his beloved wife, Nancy, who predeceased him in 2016.
MICHIGAN STATE
SCDNReports

Ohio Bicyclist Hit by School Bus

Ohio Bicyclist Hit by School BusSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Ohio was transported to the hospital after being hit by a school bus that was attempting to pass him while he rode on a bicycle.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
KX News

Help for those in need of home improvement

Carlene, a Mandan resident, needs a wheelchair to get around and a lack of accessibility at her own front door means she’s been going up and down the front steps on her knees. This isn’t a unique problem, either. There are plenty of people in the Bismarck-Mandan area who are struggling with issues around the […]
MANDAN, ND
KELOLAND TV

Friend shares memories of Sioux Falls woman killed in storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families and students were informed by the Sioux Falls School District that a staff member at Lincoln High School has died. The notice to families sent Friday morning said teacher Annie Lanning has died. The email said the death information was shared with students during the beginning of first period.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Ohio

Ohio is a Midwestern state that has a little bit of everything. Remarkable cities like Cincinnati and Cleveland offer a variety of activities and attractions, while the rural areas are perfect for those who want to enjoy the great outdoors. The state is also home to a number of small towns and villages that have their own unique charm.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Jo#23andme#Wkbn
KX News

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient was sentenced to three years of probation Friday as hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the courthouse, warning that criminalizing such mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals. A state judge imposed the sentence on RaDonda Vaught after she […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society seizes 22 German Shepherds living in 'deplorable conditions'

LIMA, Ohio — An Ohio humane society is now taking care of 22 German Shepherd dogs after they were seized from property that they described as "deplorable conditions." The Ohio SPCA & Humane Society said as soon as they arrived at the scene, they knew the seizure was necessary. They removed the 22 dogs from the property and took them to the shelter.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
townbroadcast.com

Elias Brothers Big Boy seems to be indeed closed

The Elias Brothers Big Boy Restaurant on West Superior Street near the U.S.-131 expressway indeed appears to be closed permanently. Tonya Lyons, administrator of the Wayland Community Chapter Facebook page, commented today, “Yes it’s true Big Boy in Wayland is closed permanently! Just thought I would post this since we’ve been getting this question asked a lot!”
WAYLAND, MI
klkntv.com

Body found in lake near Columbus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A body was found in a lake near Columbus on Monday around 7 p.m. by boaters, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly after the sheriff’s office, Duncan Fire, and Columbus Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, the body was recovered from Ernst Lake.
COLUMBUS, NE
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy