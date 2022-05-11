ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kyle Lowry again out for Game 6, with Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo creating Heat comfort zone

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Kyle Lowry Watch has entered a different stage for the Miami Heat, no longer measured by the hourly injury reports issued by the NBA.

Instead, after an aborted return following a pair of uneven games, it may well be more a case of week-to-week, with Lowry again listed as out for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Initially straining his left hamstring April 22 in the Heat’s Game 3 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Lowry returned two weeks later in a pair of road losses to the 76ers in these Eastern Conference semifinals.

Then, Sunday, the hamstring acted up again. Now the earliest return would be Sunday, if there either is a Game 7 against the 76ers or a possible start to the Eastern Conference finals. There also is a chance with a Heat victory Thursday at Wells Fargo Center that the Heat would not play again until Tuesday.

For now, there is the confidence of the 5-0 run with Gabe Vincent as fill-in playoff starter, and the emergence of Victor Oladipo as a reliable option at backup point guard.

“I feel like we’ve been practicing that all year long with guys in and out of the rotation, in and out of the lineup,” forward Jimmy Butler said, with the Heat 17-7 in Lowry’s absence this season. “It’s always that next-man-up mentality.”

In his first season under a standard contract, after two with the Heat on two-way contracts, Vincent, 25, continues to thrive as a universal donor.

“Gabe’s probably the most selfless dude,” power forward P.J. Tucker said. “I mean that dude like goes from starting, playing 30 minutes, to not subbing in. Like he’s been through it all. Like he literally has been placed in every position on this team, throughout the year, to get ready and has the same attitude every day, gives the same effort every day. Like he’s unreal, one of my favorite teammates.

“So to see him be able to go from not playing and Kyle being hurt again and being out, to starting and giving us everything he does, it’s amazing.”

Vincent closed with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in Tuesday’s 120-85 Game 5 victory that put the Heat up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series that continues with Thursday’s Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center.

“He’s just solid through everything,” guard Max Strus said. “That’s the only way I can put it.”

With the move of Vincent into the starting lineup, it also has cleared a runway for Oladipo to play as backup point guard.

“For our team,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “his versatility just really fits. His ability to guard multiple positions but also be able to organize a little bit, have that kind of experience and talent when Kyle is out, that could be devastating to some teams.

“We have a lot of other guys that have been able to step up and Vic is one of them.”

Oladipo is coming off a 13-point performance in Game 5.

With Oladipo as the playmaker with the second unit, it also has proven liberating for Tyler Herro, who again gets to focus more on his scoring skill set.

“Vic, in this role without Kyle, allows Tyler to still be Tyler,” Spoelstra said. “That’s very important to our team.”

The Heat again have listed several players as questionable, with all expected to play Thursday: Herro (ankle sprain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Strus (hamstring), Tucker (calf strain) and Vincent (knee irritation).

As for the 76ers, their injury report lists three players as questionable: Joel Embiid (facial fracture/right thumb sprain), Matisse Thybulle (left foot soreness) and Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain).

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat’s Udonis Haslem getting NHL playoff chills from Panthers

These have been tense times for Udonis Haslem, sweating out these playoffs, stakes raised, clock ticking. Oh, and he’s been involved with the Miami Heat’s championship chase, as well. Consider it playoffs squared for the South Florida icon, because the veteran Heat captain also can’t get enough of his Florida Panthers. “It’s exciting, really exciting,” Haslem said amid a playoff chase of his ...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Would Bucks or Celtics be the preferred Heat opponent in East finals?

Q: Ira, who’s the better matchup for the Heat, the Bucks or Celtics? – Dehr. A: Going into the playoffs, and certainly after the first round, I would have said the Celtics. But they certainly have shown a degree of flaws in their series against the Bucks, including now having to win both Friday in Milwaukee and then Sunday, if they survive, back in Boston. So that might not even happen, ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With no other option, Heat turn to Coach Kyle in Game 6 vs. 76ers

Erik Spoelstra said Coach Kyle might be taking things past the point of comfort for Kyle Lowry. But, yes, the Miami Heat coach said he is particularly comfortable having the veteran point guard alongside while sidelined by a hamstring strain. Despite being declared out before the Heat took flight for Thursday night’s Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in this ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Victor Oladipo fulfilling Heat mandate as ‘a star in your role’

It is the latest Spo-ism, another morsel from Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra that either can inspire or fall on skeptical ears. After nearly a year of basketball silence, as he recovered from May 2021 quadriceps surgery, Victor Oladipo was all ears. So the veteran Heat guard allowed the message to resonate. “We are just going out there every night and just trying to be a star in our role,” ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

No award for Heat’s Pat Riley, just a spot on the Mount Rushmore of executives

A tie for fourth place for Pat Riley in the voting released Thursday for 2022 NBA Executive of the Year did not change a more significant reality in the eyes of Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “I mean Pat is on the Mount Rushmore of executives,” Spoelstra said ahead of his team’s Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, “and he should always be in the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat have to wait until Sunday to see if it’s Celtics or Bucks as opponent in East finals | Schedule

It will be one and done when it comes to Miami Heat full-scale preparations for the Eastern Conference finals. With the Boston Celtics defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 Friday night at Fiserv Forum, it will come down to a winner-take-all 3:30 p.m. Sunday Game 7 at TD Garden to decide that best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal. Awaiting that winner will be an 8:30 p.m. Tuesday game ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

NBA scout sizes up Bucks, Celtics as potential Heat opponent in East finals (says Bucks would be more favorable matchup)

For the third time this postseason, the Miami Heat find themselves in an extended waiting game. At the start of the playoffs, it was the wait before the Atlanta Hawks emerged from the play-in round as the first-round opponent. Before the second round, Erik Spoelstra’s team had to wait until the Philadelphia 76ers emerged from their series against the Toronto Raptors. This time there again will ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyle Lowry
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is playing Kyle Lowry off the bench in his return a viable Heat option?

Q: I am not sure what the timeline is for Kyle Lowry’s return, but whenever it is, he should come off the bench for a couple of games. He is likely to be rusty and the Heat cannot afford a bad start in any game against Bucks or Celtics. If Dwyane Wade can come off the bench, anybody can. – Parag, Weston. A: And there are layers to this beyond who starts. Because it’s not only about Kyle Lowry ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Carter Verhaeghe had a long journey to his big Florida Panthers moment

Carter Verhaeghe is the same 26 years old as Aleksander Barkov, but made his minor-league debut seven years ago when Barkov was on his third stellar season with the Florida Panthers. He’s the same age as Aaron Ekblad. But Ekblad was a rising star in his second Panthers season six years ago, when Verhaeghe had such trouble getting ice time with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers he split time with ...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are the Heat in a Boston state of mind?

Q: We’re playing the Celtics, aren’t we? – Stan. A: Based on the way that the Celtics went into Milwaukee and took care of business on Friday night, it seemingly would appear that way. But it’s also not as if there hasn’t been road success in that series. It well could come down to the better game between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum. Still, NBA history significantly favors the home ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I’m there to help’ — Jason Taylor hoping to aid Hurricanes staff any way he can

The Hurricanes have not yet announced former Miami Dolphins star Jason Taylor’s title for his off-field role with the team, but the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who spent the spring working with the Hurricanes, said he wants to help UM and coach Mario Cristobal any way he can. “Whatever Mario decides,” Taylor said before his foundation’s Community Hall of Fame ceremony at the Seminole Hard Rock ...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kyle Lowry Watch#The Miami Heat#The Atlanta Hawks#76ers#Wells Fargo Center
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Crowded backfield reinforces Miami’s commitment to the run

There’s a reason the knife set in our kitchens has a wide range of cutting utensils. It’s because every knife serves a specific purpose, and their use should be catered to those needs. Think of the Miami Dolphins’ crowded backfield the same way. Raheem Mostert should be the speedster to takes an outside run the distance. Sony Michel is the inside running specialist who can move the chains, and ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

From meeting Dan Marino to learning playbook, QB Skylar Thompson details Dolphins rookie minicamp

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson hadn’t met Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle upon completion of his first rookie minicamp practice Friday, but he did have a quick interaction with a Dolphins legend. As he walked out to the practice field for that initial session, Hall-of-Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who is now in Miami’s front office, was there to greet him. “It was just ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins waive undrafted lineman due to failed physical, sign another

The Miami Dolphins announced on Saturday evening they waived undrafted free agent offensive lineman Ty Clary due to a failed physical and signed lineman Cole Banwart to replace him. Banwart (6-4, 298 pounds) spent parts of last season on the practice squads of the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants but did not appear in a regular-season game. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy