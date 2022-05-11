ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn men’s basketball team lands another guard as Hassan Diarra transfers in from Texas AM

By Shreyas Laddha, Hartford Courant
Former Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra announced via social media on Wednesday that he is transferring to the UConn men’s basketball team.

Diarra will join Andre Jackson, Andrew Hurley, Jordan Hawkins, East Carolina transfer Tristen Newton and Virginia Tech transfer Nahiem Alleyne as the guards on the roster.

Diarra averaged 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the 2021-22 season and will have three years of eligibility left. He’s a guard that does a little bit of everything but saw minutes fall from 19.5 per game his freshman season to 15.4 last season. His brother, Mamadou, was a former Huskies graduate assistant and graduated on Sunday with a master’s degree. .

Hassan felt the allure of UConn was too hard to pass up.

“I just love the culture, the guards, the history of the guards,” he said. “Being from the East Coast it’s kind of a big deal playing at UConn and having their success. I’ve built a relationship with the coaches and there’s a lot of opportunity to play with some great players.”

Diarra, a native of Bronx, NY, said he left Texas A&M for two main reasons and feels he can bring a lot to the Huskies.

“I just felt like I kind I wanted to get closer to home and more opportunity to play,” he said. “I bring in my leadership and toughness to the team; definitely bring it every day. I am trying to build championship habits and win championships whether it’s the Big East or the national championship.”

Diarra has high hopes for next season.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun watching me and the team next year.”

Diarra was ranked No. 82 by 247sports in the Class of 2020. He played three seasons at Putnam Science Academy under basketball coach Tom Espinosa.

“He has a lot of guts,” Espinosa said. “He can take the big shot. Lots of self-confidence; high IQ, he’s a smart kid. He wants the ball on the biggest stage. He’s a winner.”

UConn had eight players leave the roster from the 2021-22 team. Isaiah Whaley and forward Tyler Polley exhausted their eligibility, while guards R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin turned pro.

Akok Akok, Rahsool Diggins, Corey Floyd Jr. and Jalen Gaffney also entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Two players transferred to other Big East Conference schools: Akok to Georgetown and Floyd to Providence. Gaffney headed to Florida Atlantic University, while Diggins will play at UMass next season.

With the addition of Diarra, UConn has three scholarship spots left.

