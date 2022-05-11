ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Former Missouri hospital staffer charged with murder 20 years after patient died

By Heidi Schmidt, Nexstar Media Wire, Jonathan Ketz
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fmB2_0fahdPoF00

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. ( WDAF) – Prosecutors in Livingston County, Missouri, have charged a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist with first-degree murder in the death of a hospital patient 20 years ago.

Jennifer Anne Hall, 41, was charged with the 2002 murder of Fern Franco, who had been hospitalized at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe before dying in May of that year.

Court documents show Hall and another employee discovered Franco wasn’t breathing in her hospital bed. The nurse said Hall was near Franco’s room at the time Franco stopped breathing, and that Hall entered Franco’s room with her, which she thought was strange.

Staff attempted to revive Franco as she was “coding” and gave her atropine and epinephrine, but no other substances.

Total lunar eclipse happening this weekend: How to see it

During an autopsy, a coroner found the presence of succinylcholine and morphine. An investigation determined the drugs were not prescribed to Franco or ordered by her doctors.

A medical expert said succinylcholine paralyzes a patient’s muscles, leaving the victim unable to breathe. The victim would suffocate while still maintaining full consciousness, according to the probable cause statement.

The probable cause statement shows Hall was a respiratory therapist at the medical center from December 2001 through May 2002. She was placed on administrative leave May 18, 2002, two days after Franco died.

Severe hepatitis cases in children discovered in Missouri

According to the probable cause, hospital employees reported the number of cardiac emergencies among patients receiving care at the medical center had risen to 18 during Hall’s employment. Before she was hired, the hospital averaged one incident a year. The hospital also reported a drop in the number of cardiac emergencies after Hall was placed on leave.

Of the 18 patients who suffered cardiac emergencies during that time, nine died.

Court documents show other nurses believed Hall was responsible for the patients’ deaths because of her proximity to the patients, her access to drugs — which are deadly if misused — and the fact that she was involved in reporting each of the victim’s deaths.

Hall is not in custody at this time. A warrant for her arrest was issued last week.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information about Hall’s location to call (660) 664-0515.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 4

Related
KMBC.com

Former respiratory therapist charged with murder waives extradition

OLATHE, Kan. — The former hospital respiratory therapist now charged in a patient's death in 2002 is heading back to Livingston County, Missouri. Jennifer Anne Hall appeared by video conference before a Johnson County, Kansas judge Friday afternoon after being arrested in Overland Park on an unrelated identity theft charge.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into the Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail

Two people were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. 37-year-old Larry E Shultz of Chillicothe was booked into the jail on a bond revocation warrant. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 2nd following a guilty plea on charges of Property Damage and Burglary. Bond Is set at $20,000.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Livingston County, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Livingston County, MO
Crime & Safety
ktvo.com

Authorities say Missouri man died after setting himself on fire

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) - Chillicothe police say a man died after he set himself on fire after being stopped by officers. Police said in a news release a 43-year-old man from Dalton died Wednesday evening. The events began when several people reported a man was asking businesses south of Chillicothe...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KTTS

Double Homicide On North Boonville

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a double homicide in the 300 block of North Boonville. Two men died after they were shot. A third man was treated at the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The deceased males were identified as Malik Sutton, 23, and Kylon...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Pink Politic

Part 3: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties Missouri & want answers.

The story of Jacob Kirkpatrick's death is another case swept under the rug by Sherriff Katy Mccutcheon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department. A man named Jacob Kirkpatrick is joining the already growing list of inconsistent & false autopsies. Madison County wrote his death off as an overdose/accident. Depending on what paragraph you read in the autopsy conclusion report, it could be either. The problem is it was neither. I was able to gain an exclusive interview with his mother, Kelly.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missouri Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The Kansas City Star reports the bill also would bar pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the controversial drugs. Some doctors...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hospital Bed#Drugs#Violent Crime
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman wins $10 million judgement in lawsuit over deadly crash

A Columbia woman wins a $10 million dollar judgment in a wrongful death lawsuit filed over a deadly car versus pedestrian crash. On Wednesday, a Boone County judge ordered Regine McCracken, 26, formerly of Columbia, to pay $10 million plus interest to Adrienne Siddens. The judge issued a default judgment after McCracken failed to appear at the hearing, saying she failed to respond to the lawsuit as required by law.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksgf.com

Former Springfield Gym Owner Sentenced

(KTTS News) — It’s life in prison plus 26 years for a former Springfield gym owner who murdered his neighbor in 2020. Springfield Police say Pavel Samsinak beat 66-year-old Alice Hale to death, then burned her home on West Lombard. Witnesses spotted him watching the home burn. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kchi.com

Nine Taken To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department recently transported several people to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences or for treatment. They include:. 30-year-old Matthew Rouner of Cameron 10 years in prison and 1 year in the county jail for Stealing a Motor Vehicle. 40-year-old Billy Williams of...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
WQAD

Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February. According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.
GALENA, IL
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: Columbia murder suspect has been captured

A Columbia murder suspect has been captured and is jailed in Boone County without bond. He’ll be arraigned at 1 this (Thursday) afternoon in Boone County Circuit Court, before Judge Kimberly Shaw. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department lists 35-year-old Isaac Bryant as a jail inmate. Bryant, a parolee, is...
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Women arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle

(Jefferson County) A female was arrested late Sunday night for being in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis County. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more details. The female pulled in to the Quick Trip in Eureka and that’s where an ambulance would pick up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy