ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

US Army soldier killed in bear attack during training exercise

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31T1PR_0fahdIsO00

(NEXSTAR) – A U.S. Army soldier stationed at a base in Alaska died after being injured by a bear on Tuesday, officials at the base confirmed.

The soldier, who was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, was participating in a training exercise in Eagle River, Anchorage, with a small group of other soldiers, according to a news release. Officials at the base did not say if any other trainees had sustained injuries.

The name of the deceased soldier was being held until a next-of-kin was notified.

Wildlife Troopers from Alaska’s Department of Public Safety were dispatched to locate the bear. The area has also been closed off to the public.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will provide additional details as they become available, the news release said.

Military college student sues armed forces over HIV policy

The area where the facility is located is home to “a wide variety of wildlife” including both brown and black bears, a public affairs specialist explained in a 2015 article published by the base. Newcomers are trained in bear safety, the article noted, and instructed to travel in groups, make noise and carry bear deterrent during exercises.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
MilitaryTimes

Wear your ‘damn seatbelts,’ generals plead after recent soldier deaths

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — There’s a common thread between all of the Army’s fatal on-duty ground tactical vehicle accidents since 2018, according to the service’s top safety officer. Every single soldier who died either wasn’t wearing a seatbelt or didn’t have a functional one available....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Bears#Animals#Nexstar#U S Army#Kx News
Waterloo Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday to honor fallen Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry Nichols

Waterloo, IA – According to the state officials, Navy Storekeeper Nichols was reportedly killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II. He is returning to his hometown of Sioux City, Iowa after nearly 80 years. . According to the statement, Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Harry Nichols was assigned to the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
Navy Times

Navy captain charged with ‘unlawful maiming’

A Navy captain was arrested May 4 in Virginia after he was charged with “unlawful maiming,” a felony, according to police and Navy officials. But few details were available this week regarding the circumstances around Capt. Dennis J. Turner’s arrest. Hampton Police spokesman Sgt. R.C. Williams would...
HAMPTON, VA
KX News

Family and friends gather to remember Valene Little Bird

Days after the body of a woman previously reported missing was found, her family and friends gathered to say goodbye, near the Missouri River. The body of Valene Little Bird was found Tuesday night by a fisherman in the area. Lissa Yellow Bird Chase, an advocate for the missing and murdered, said on behalf of […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Capitol exhibit fuses N.D. beauty with artistic energy

The latest exhibit at the Capitol building brings new art from a unique point of view. Nicole Gagner is an artist with a passion to share. A teaching artist by trade, her work began with community services and recently began offering online art workshops, Youtube videos, and live video classes. Gagner currently lives and works […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Why do people chase storms when the risk of injury, death is high?

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The deaths of four storm chasers in car crashes over the last two weeks have underscored the dangers of pursuing severe weather events as more people jam back roads and highways searching for a glimpse of a lightning bolt or tornado, meteorologists and chasers say. Martha Llanos Rodriguez of Mexico City […]
MADISON, WI
KX News

KX News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy