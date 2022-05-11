Operation by MSP CINRET Task Force, Bristol DA, Partner Agencies Crushes Southeastern Mass. Drug Trafficking Organization
“Operation Shore Thing,” a multi-jurisdictional year-long extensive investigation into a narcotics trafficking ring operating in and around Taunton and Fall River, has resulted in the seizure of approximately $350,000 worth of fentanyl and oxycodone, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III and State Police Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason...mspnews.org
Comments / 0