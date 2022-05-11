Operation by MSP CINRET Task Force, Bristol DA, Partner Agencies Crushes Southeastern Mass. Drug Trafficking Organization

On May 8, at approximately 6 p.m., Trooper Nathan Hastings, assigned to State Police-Westfield, was patrolling Route 90 in Russell when he conducted a random electronic RMV inquiry on a black Jaguar SUV. The results of the inquiry revealed the vehicle was stolen just two days earlier. Trooper Hastings took up a position behind the Jaguar and requested additional assistance prior to attempting a motor vehicle stop. Once additional cruisers joined Trooper Hastings they initiated their blue lights and conducted a high-risk felony vehicle stop.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO