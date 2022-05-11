ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Operation by MSP CINRET Task Force, Bristol DA, Partner Agencies Crushes Southeastern Mass. Drug Trafficking Organization

mspnews.org
 2 days ago

"Operation Shore Thing," a multi-jurisdictional year-long extensive investigation into a narcotics trafficking ring operating in and around Taunton and Fall River, has resulted in the seizure of approximately $350,000 worth of fentanyl and oxycodone, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III and State Police Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason...

mspnews.org

mspnews.org

UPDATE: Victim Identified in Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Boston

UPDATE: Victim Identified in Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Boston. The victim in yesterday’s Fatal motorcycle crash has been identified as Frederick Hines a 39-year-old male from South Boston. No further information is available. Original release below. May 11, 2022. The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash...
BOSTON, MA
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST MAN WITH GUN, DRUGS IN STOLEN CAR

On May 8, at approximately 6 p.m., Trooper Nathan Hastings, assigned to State Police-Westfield, was patrolling Route 90 in Russell when he conducted a random electronic RMV inquiry on a black Jaguar SUV. The results of the inquiry revealed the vehicle was stolen just two days earlier. Trooper Hastings took up a position behind the Jaguar and requested additional assistance prior to attempting a motor vehicle stop. Once additional cruisers joined Trooper Hastings they initiated their blue lights and conducted a high-risk felony vehicle stop.
WESTFIELD, MA

