This list is based on prior customer reviews. At Kimchi House, they take pride in their affordable, modern Korean comfort foods that are served promptly. It always hits the spot when trying to satisfy the late-night homey meal craving. This hole in the wall has limited indoor seating but generally doesn’t have a long wait. The delicious food tends to be spicy, not geared toward the faint of heart. The helpful staff is always ready to serve and offer recommendations for their great Korean food.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO