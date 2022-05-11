ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, CO

Holyoke golfers jostling for positions as postseason approaches

holyokeenterprise.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holyoke girls golf team made the most of their final home invite of the year, taking the team title by two strokes over Brush on Thursday, May 5. As is typical this time of year, it was a busy week...

www.holyokeenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
holyokeenterprise.com

Dragon tracksters round the corner, look ahead to state competition

Due to a slight schedule change, Holyoke hosted two track meets back to back last week, and thanks to nice weather, it was a chance for many athletes to improve their times, distances and heights late in the season in hopes of qualifying for the state meet May 19-21 in Lakewood.
HOLYOKE, CO
holyokeenterprise.com

Yuma baseball snags 2 wins in Holyoke

Dragon baseball hosted Yuma in a doubleheader May 7. Yuma won the first game 14-2 in five innings and the second game 10-5 in the full seven innings. “The first game was tough,” coach Jimmy French admitted. “I thought we pitched pretty well, but nothing else really went right for us. I thought we did a good job of stepping up and playing better in the second game. I’m a little disappointed we didn’t come away with the win, but we still made a lot of good plays and had a lot to be proud of in the second game.”
HOLYOKE, CO
holyokeenterprise.com

HHS Class of ’22 to graduate Sunday afternoon

Forty-seven members of the Holyoke High School Class of 2022 are set to cross the stage Sunday, May 15, at their graduation ceremony. Baccalaureate begins at 1 p.m. in the Holyoke JR/SR High School auditorium, followed by commencement at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium. Cade Killin, class president, will give...
HOLYOKE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brush, CO
City
Holyoke, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Holyoke, CO
Sports
State
Washington State
CBS Denver

Status Of A $10 Million Donation To Aurora Central High School Up In The Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – School leaders called it a “generationally impactful gift,” but a year later, the status of a $10 million donation to Aurora Public Schools appears up in the air. That money was all earmarked for a new, state-of-the-art athletic complex at Aurora Central High School, a project that’s now stalled. “Having a facility like this at our school is such an amazing opportunity,” one student said at the time of the announcement. “Seeing people believe in us is important,” another student said. The athletic complex upgrade was announced in an April 2021 press conference with school officials, student athletes, and...
AURORA, CO
Myhighplains.com

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested in Colorado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on Thursday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said. The Office confirmed he was arrested around noon for second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, the ACSO tweeted. The charge is a misdemeanor and he’s on a no-bond hold.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
holyokeenterprise.com

Peekin' into the Past

A need for Spanish translating within the police department led the Holyoke City Council to approve the future use of Telelanguage services at its May 2 meeting. Telelanguage provides immediate interpretation over the phone for its customers. Holyoke Marketplace opened its new deli department May 1, expanding the grab-and-go meal...
HOLYOKE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfers
holyokeenterprise.com

Colorado blue spruce

Colorado blue spruce, or Picea pungens, is one of the most popular evergreens throughout our area. But is its natural habitat in Colorado? Blue spruce is found in Colorado and in the range of southwest Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. It is found at elevations that can range up to 12,000 feet. In its northern range, it is in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana at elevations of 6,000-9,000 feet. In Colorado, we find many blue spruce at altitudes of 1,800-3,400 feet.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Marzyck Fine Foods Is Opening a Westminster Store

More than 30 years ago, a young Pete Marzyck moved West to make a name for himself. This year—as his namesake local food market celebrates 20 years in Denver and prepares to open a third retail location—it seems he’s done exactly that. Marzyck Fine Foods has grown and evolved over the last two decades, but at its core, the grocery store has stayed true to Marzyck’s early vision of creating a friendly neighborhood market with products from around the world. “I want people to come into our store and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool, I haven’t seen this since I was traveling in Italy,’ or, ‘I never see this anymore, I wonder where they got that,” says Marzyck, who co-owns the business with his wife, Barbara Macfarlane, and his brother, Paul.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Saturday Rally Planned In Support Of Aurora Schools In Danger Of Closing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A community group is planning a rally at a part in Aurora this weekend to support a number of Aurora schools slated for closure. (credit: CBS) The rally is planned for Cottonwood Park this Saturday at noon. Organizers are hoping to get support for several Aurora schools at risk for closure by the district in the next school year. The Board of Education voted to keep Paris and Sable Elementary Schools open next year, but the Aurora Education Association claims Sable Elementary School was added back on the closure list without community, parental, or educator input. “The Aurora Public Schools Board...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
holyokeenterprise.com

Extension hosts AgFest

From bees to beef, around 300 area fifth and sixth graders learned about different sectors of the agriculture industry at AgFest, which was hosted by Colorado State University Extension at the Phillips County Event Center in Holyoke on Thursday, May 5. One of the presenters was Sedgwick County Extension agent Josilyn Lutze, pictured above in back center. — Darci Rodriguez | The Holyoke Enterprise.
HOLYOKE, CO
holyokeenterprise.com

Teachers excited for new science resources at Holyoke School District

On behalf of the Science Resource Committe, four local teachers presented information on new science materials at the regular meeting of the Holyoke School District Board of Education on Tuesday, May 3. The committee has spent months researching resources that would be good purchases for K-12 science classes and that...
HOLYOKE, CO
holyokeenterprise.com

Around Town

Look inside this edition of The Holyoke Enterprise for a graduation keepsake for the Holyoke High School and Holyoke Alternative School Class of 2022. There are bios and photos of the graduates as well as special greetings from local businesses, family and friends. Choirs, bands to perform spring concerts. Junior...
HOLYOKE, CO
cobizmag.com

What’s in Store for Colorado’s Housing Market in 2022?

In 2021, sales volume in Colorado resort counties grew over $2 billion compared to 2019. Many analysts predict that 2022 will be yet another strong year for the Colorado housing market. Have you considered buying or selling property in The Centennial State? Are you looking for a helpful Colorado home...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction Reports Highest Winds in 3 Decades

Grand Junction is competing for the title of Windy City because the city just shattered its own record when it comes to average winds. According to a new report from the US National Weather Service for Grand Junction, Colorado we've seen higher winds in the past month than we have in 35 years!

Comments / 0

Community Policy