ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hassan Diarra, former Texas A&M guard, announces Big East transfer destination

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHassan Diarra had a couple of big plays for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team this past season, including a game-winning 3 in overtime against Florida in the SEC Tournament. After the...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy