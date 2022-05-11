ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, CO

Yuma baseball snags 2 wins in Holyoke

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon baseball hosted Yuma in a doubleheader May 7. Yuma won the first game 14-2 in five innings and the second game 10-5 in the full seven innings. “The first game was tough,” coach Jimmy French admitted. “I thought we pitched pretty well, but nothing else...

CBS Denver

Status Of A $10 Million Donation To Aurora Central High School Up In The Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – School leaders called it a “generationally impactful gift,” but a year later, the status of a $10 million donation to Aurora Public Schools appears up in the air. That money was all earmarked for a new, state-of-the-art athletic complex at Aurora Central High School, a project that’s now stalled. “Having a facility like this at our school is such an amazing opportunity,” one student said at the time of the announcement. “Seeing people believe in us is important,” another student said. The athletic complex upgrade was announced in an April 2021 press conference with school officials, student athletes, and...
AURORA, CO
Peekin' into the Past

A need for Spanish translating within the police department led the Holyoke City Council to approve the future use of Telelanguage services at its May 2 meeting. Telelanguage provides immediate interpretation over the phone for its customers. Holyoke Marketplace opened its new deli department May 1, expanding the grab-and-go meal...
HOLYOKE, CO
Colorado blue spruce

Colorado blue spruce, or Picea pungens, is one of the most popular evergreens throughout our area. But is its natural habitat in Colorado? Blue spruce is found in Colorado and in the range of southwest Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. It is found at elevations that can range up to 12,000 feet. In its northern range, it is in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana at elevations of 6,000-9,000 feet. In Colorado, we find many blue spruce at altitudes of 1,800-3,400 feet.
COLORADO STATE
Extension hosts AgFest

From bees to beef, around 300 area fifth and sixth graders learned about different sectors of the agriculture industry at AgFest, which was hosted by Colorado State University Extension at the Phillips County Event Center in Holyoke on Thursday, May 5. One of the presenters was Sedgwick County Extension agent Josilyn Lutze, pictured above in back center. — Darci Rodriguez | The Holyoke Enterprise.
HOLYOKE, CO
HHS Class of ’22 to graduate Sunday afternoon

Forty-seven members of the Holyoke High School Class of 2022 are set to cross the stage Sunday, May 15, at their graduation ceremony. Baccalaureate begins at 1 p.m. in the Holyoke JR/SR High School auditorium, followed by commencement at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium. Cade Killin, class president, will give...
HOLYOKE, CO
Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire has prompted evacuations for an area in the northeastern part of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Residents in the Summer Grace and Akerman Drive area have been issued immediate evacuation orders. CSFD is asking everyone to avoid the evacuation area until the orders...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
City looks to update CDL policy, payroll

Holyoke City Council spent its May 3 meeting discussing the city’s policy for employee commercial driver’s license testing as well as payroll. Both issues were brought up by City Superintendent Mark Brown. As Brown explained, requirements for CDL testing have recently changed, and entry level driver training with...
HOLYOKE, CO
Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested by Colorado authorities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested in Colorado on Thursday in connection with a domestic violence investigation, authorities said. Jeudy, 23, was arrested in Arapahoe County on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, KDVR-TV reported. According to a tweet from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Jeudy is on a no-bond hold, which means he must appear before a judge before he can be released, AL.com reported.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Marzyck Fine Foods Is Opening a Westminster Store

More than 30 years ago, a young Pete Marzyck moved West to make a name for himself. This year—as his namesake local food market celebrates 20 years in Denver and prepares to open a third retail location—it seems he’s done exactly that. Marzyck Fine Foods has grown and evolved over the last two decades, but at its core, the grocery store has stayed true to Marzyck’s early vision of creating a friendly neighborhood market with products from around the world. “I want people to come into our store and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool, I haven’t seen this since I was traveling in Italy,’ or, ‘I never see this anymore, I wonder where they got that,” says Marzyck, who co-owns the business with his wife, Barbara Macfarlane, and his brother, Paul.
DENVER, CO
These Four Colorado Towns Said No To Legal Marijuana Sales

The availability of legal marijuana in Colorado is widespread, but there are still many communities that remain resistant to the growing trend. So many municipalities across the state have reaped the benefits of tax revenue from pot sales. More and more Colorado cities are realizing that no matter what, their residents are going to get their pot fix somewhere, so the tax revenue might as well stay in the local community.
COLORADO STATE
Asian Americans want more than an apology from Denver

DENVER — Surrounded by symbols and culture at her store, Truong An Gifts, Mimi Luong represents potential. Her parents, who lived in Vietnam but were ethnically Chinese, fled the war in 1975 and came to Colorado with basically nothing. Her father and uncle started an Asian grocery store. Her mother started a video rental store that transformed into a gift shop. Then, they had an idea.
DENVER, CO
Frustration over wolves running high among Colorado ranchers

Wolves are again active on ranches in Northern Colorado frustrating ranchers there. After several weeks passed with no reported sightings or livestock depredations, female wolf 1084 and her pack have reportedly been marauding livestock herds near Walden. Rancher Don Gittleson, who lost three cows and a dog to the pack...
COLORADO STATE
Green Lawns Of Summer Likely To Fade In Colorado

(CBS4) – As Colorado tries to handle a drought and demand for its water, the future is looking less like one with lush, green lawns. “As a headwater state where the water originates we need to look at how we’re using it and a lot of that comes down to how we’re using it in the landscape,” said the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Jennifer Riley-Chetwynd. “The lawns that we’ve grown accustomed to, that is not a Colorado esthetic.” (credit: CBS) Colorado is simply not a place of natural green lawns. It takes a lot of water to get them that way. 60% percent of...
COLORADO STATE
More than 250 pounds of ‘suspected’ marijuana seized by Colorado authorities in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - A K-9 unit is being hailed for getting more than 250 pounds of suspected illegal drugs off the streets. On Wednesday, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the bust. On April 28 at about 11 in the morning, the sheriff’s office received a call for assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect vehicle was on I-80 near Cheyenne. K9 Tyr was brought to the scene.
CHEYENNE, WY

