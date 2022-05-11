ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple discontinues the iPod, but you can buy an iPod touch while supplies last

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Apple is discontinuing the iPod, introduced in 2001 as a new way to listen to music on a device that could hold up to a thousand CD-quality songs....

www.npr.org

NPR

Angelyn and Richard Burk are spending their golden years on cruise ships

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A while back, Angelyn and Richard Burk started seriously thinking about retirement. So last year, they quit their jobs and sold their Seattle home. Angelyn worked as an accountant. And she figured out it'd be cheaper to spend their golden years on cruise ships. The couple's been out at sea for a year now. And they say they can afford this new lifestyle for less than a hundred bucks a day. You know, I got to say, I really like this approach to retirement. They literally have it on cruise control. It's MORNING EDITION.
SEATTLE, WA
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
NPR

Crypto crashed, stocks dropped, and Apple surpassed

Today, three indicators to help explain what happened during a turbulent week in the markets. We look at why crypto is crashing, how much weight we should put on the stock market decline, and how the world's most valuable company was dethroned. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter /...
STOCKS
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC’S “WAKING UP TO THE FIRE”) This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Wailin Wong. WONG: And it's time for Indicators of the Week. MA: (Vocalizing) music. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) WONG: Our theme for this week is chaos and...
BUSINESS
