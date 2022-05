Colorado blue spruce, or Picea pungens, is one of the most popular evergreens throughout our area. But is its natural habitat in Colorado? Blue spruce is found in Colorado and in the range of southwest Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. It is found at elevations that can range up to 12,000 feet. In its northern range, it is in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana at elevations of 6,000-9,000 feet. In Colorado, we find many blue spruce at altitudes of 1,800-3,400 feet.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO