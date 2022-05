The American Welding Society will host the Welding Summit Aug. 25-26, 2022, in The Woodlands, Texas. The event, which comprises two days of presentations, demonstrations, and exhibits, brings welding professionals together to discuss, dissect, and educate on key issues affecting the industry. It features two tracks: emerging trends in welding and attracting and retaining talent in the workforce.

