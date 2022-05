Sabrena Weese passed away on May 7th 2022, after a brief illness at OSU Wexner Medical Center. She was 56 years old. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Sabrena stay strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Sabrena. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight.

COSHOCTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO