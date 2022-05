As the Detroit Red Wings’ rebuild rolls along, everything seems up in the air at any given moment. The primary area of concern at this point would be the defense, but that’s not to say that other things don’t need to be addressed too. Throughout the 2021-22 season, they seemed to have an imbalance in goaltending between Alex Nedeljkovic and Thomas Greiss, with Nedeljkovic getting the nod as the primary starting netminder. Things looked pretty good with him for the most part as he played out his rookie season, yet he was carrying a lot of weight on his shoulders without anyone to truly take the load off.

