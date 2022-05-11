ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips County, CO

Hospital board breezes through quick meeting

 2 days ago

Members of the East Phillips County Hospital District met for a quick monthly...

thecentersquare.com

South Dakota near bottom of hospital system quality rankings

(The Center Square) – South Dakota is among the worst states in the nation for hospital safety, according to a new report. The Leapfrog Group ranked South Dakota 45th after analyzing nearly 3,000 acute-care hospitals across the U.S. for patient safety. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit watchdog organization that assigns letter grades to hospitals based on safety and patient experience.
HEALTH SERVICES
Summit Daily News

CDOT provides update on full-bore closures of Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel planned for this summer

Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel will go through important infrastructure improvements this summer. Presley Fowler, Region One communications manager for the Colorado Department of Transportation, said these updates will cause occasional full-bore closures, but those will only occur a few times throughout the construction season. It is estimated that any lane closures will happen this summer around June or July.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

To help refill two struggling underground aquifers, Colorado lawmakers set aside $60 million to retire irrigation wells and acres of farmland

Colorado lawmakers unanimously voted to set aside $60 million of federal COVID relief money to create a fund to help water users in two river basins meet groundwater sustainability targets. If signed by Gov. Jared Polis, the legislation would create a groundwater compact compliance and sustainability fund administered by the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The number of Coloradans sick with COVID-19 has tripled in recent weeks. The 7-day average has gone from 302 people with COVID on March 26 to more than 1,000 in early May. “We’ve been seeing cases trending upwards for the past four weeks or so,” says Carol Helwig, the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program Manager at Boulder County Public Health. “Transmission is increasing, although it’s increasing more so related to cases,” (credit: CBS) She says rising COVID cases may push Boulder County into the CDC’s “Medium Community Level.” The Community Level system was set up as a guideline for communities so they...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
holyokeenterprise.com

Teachers excited for new science resources at Holyoke School District

On behalf of the Science Resource Committe, four local teachers presented information on new science materials at the regular meeting of the Holyoke School District Board of Education on Tuesday, May 3. The committee has spent months researching resources that would be good purchases for K-12 science classes and that...
HOLYOKE, CO
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution Training Dogs for the Hearing Impaired

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) is expanding its canine training program (CTP) whereby it will now partner with International Hearing Dog, Inc. (IHDI). WMCI will now have two CTP programs assisting the needs of the community while simultaneously providing educational and rehabilitation opportunities to the inmates housed there. Since...
CHEYENNE, WY
lamarledger.com

Tax refund checks now likely at least $100 more than previously expected, Colorado officials project

Colorado was already poised to refund a historically high amount of tax revenue collected in this fiscal year, but now officials project the number will be even higher. The projected figure as of March was more than $2 billion. The official figure won’t be out until the 2021-22 fiscal year concludes at the end of June, but the Department of Revenue is “almost certain” the number will come in above the March projection, spokeswoman Meghan Tanis told The Denver Post.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

You Can Apparently Buy A House At Home Depot In Colorado

The housing market is and has been absolutely bonkers over the past few years in terms of how much they're appreciating and how expensive living has become in general. Rents are even higher and as the cost of living just continues to rise and tighten its grip on so many people's bank accounts, ours included.
holyokeenterprise.com

RRWCD meeting Tuesday in Yuma

The Board of Directors of the Republican River Water Conservation District will hold its regular quarterly board meeting at Quintech in Yuma on Tuesday, May 17, at 10 a.m. Quintech is located at 529 N. Albany St. The public comment session will be held at 1 p.m. Reports to be...
YUMA, CO
New Country 99.1

LOOK: 11 Pics From The Least Expensive House In Larimer County

Everything is so doggone expensive these days and housing is probably on top of the list of things that are most expensive for residents of Colorado. With the average price of a home in Fort Collins fast approaching the $600K mark, the dream of homeownership for many people is simply out of reach and that's sad, but there are some places - if you dig deep and are willing to move outside of a metro area - where you can find a pretty good deal and a decent price for a home.
holyokeenterprise.com

Extension hosts AgFest

From bees to beef, around 300 area fifth and sixth graders learned about different sectors of the agriculture industry at AgFest, which was hosted by Colorado State University Extension at the Phillips County Event Center in Holyoke on Thursday, May 5. One of the presenters was Sedgwick County Extension agent Josilyn Lutze, pictured above in back center. — Darci Rodriguez | The Holyoke Enterprise.
HOLYOKE, CO

