ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Hartford Foundation for Public Giving grants $825,000 to summer camps, learning and job programs

By Ted Glanzer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmtuB_0fahZ6R500
Campers (L-R) Hugh Tyrell, Christopher Healis and Anthony Healis hang out on the edge of a corral while Ebony Horsewomen intern Fantashia Jenkins takes a riding lesson from instructor Indrek Walker. Mark Mirko/Hartford Courant/TNS

School-weary children may look forward to the summer with glee, but their parents may not. Affordable child care often is difficult to find, particularly for low-income families.

Toward that end, the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving has approved nearly $825,000 in grants to provide summer learning and job opportunities located in Greater Hartford to 7,600 school-age Hartford children and youth.

The grants support 36 programs – including reduced-fee or free camperships and enrichment, tutorial and counselor-in-training programs – that are open to Hartford children and run from four to eight weeks.

“We want to make sure these programs are going to reach the kids who most need them,” Megan Burke, Hartford Foundation director of community impact grant-making, said in a press release. “We are specific that we are looking to serve Hartford kids, just because we have limited resources and that’s where we see the greatest need.”

Another priority, other than low- or no-cost availability to Hartford children, is that the programs cover the average working day, Burke said.

“We really prioritize those programs that have a before- and after-care program, that might make it possible to drop a kid off at 7 a.m. and even pick them up as late as 5 or 6 p.m.,” Burke said. “Not everyone has the same working schedule – sometimes we get people who work nights and weekends, so we’re not going to be able to accommodate everybody. But we are looking for programs that have a full schedule and have multiple weeks.”

Finally, Burke said, the foundation looks for a variety of options for children and youth.

“Some kids like the sports camps; some kids like an arts camp; other kids like a mix of everything,” she said. “In these situations, we really look to fund some programs that are outside of Hartford, but that provide transportation, so parents can make sure their kids are safely transported from their home or close to their home to somewhere like Auer Farm in Bloomfield, or somewhere else that is going to give them a new and different experience. And we want there to be choices for parents.”

The programs that received grants are the following, with how much they received in parentheses: 4-H Education Center at Auerfarm ($36,000); Actup Theater ($30,000); Almada Lodge-Times Farm Camp Corporation (Channel 3 Kids Camp) ($26,500); American School for the Deaf ($22,000); Boys & Girls Club of Hartford ($45,000); Camp Courant ($45,000); Catholic Charities ($21,000); Center for Latino Progress: CTPRF ($40,000); Center for Leadership and Justice ($36,000); Connecticut Science Center ($12,000); ConnectiKids ($36,000); Ebony Horsewomen ($15,500); Futures, Inc. ($30,000); Girl Scouts of Connecticut ($36,000); Goodwin University ($10,000); Harc, Inc. ($20,000); Hartford City Mission ($10,000); Hartford Friendship Kids’ Camp: Home ($16,500); Hartford Neighborhood Centers ($13,000); Hartford Public Library ($20,000); Hartford Stage ($25,000); Hartford Youth Scholars ($10,000); Hispanic Health Council ($15,000); Horizons at The Ethel Walker School ($20,000); Horizons, Inc. ($32,000); Oak Hill ($15,000); Organized Parents Make a Difference ($40,000); Real Art Ways ($8,000); Sankofa Kuumba Cultural Arts Consortium ($10,000); Spectrum In Motion Dance Theater Ensemble ($17,750); The Salvation Army ($30,000); Trinity College ($12,600); Watkinson School ($11,500); West Indian Foundation ($12,000); YMCA of Metropolitan Hartford ($25,000); YWCA Hartford Region ($20,000).

More information about all of the programs is available at ctyouthdirectory.org .

Ted Glanzer can be reached at tglanzer@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

Petit Family Foundation selling Michaela's Four O' Clock flowers

The Petit Family Foundation is currently selling Michaela's Four O' Clock flowers, and planted a garden at Community Mental Health Affiliates (CMHA) in New Britain this Friday. Bill Petit joined Raymond Gorman, president & CEO of CMHA, and Meaghan McFall Gorman, development & community engagement coordinator with CMHA, in planting...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Why Can’t Connecticut Ever Lift the Poor to Middle Class?

Especially in Connecticut elected officials claim credit for trying to solve the problems they themselves created. It happened again recently with legislation proposed in the General Assembly to require larger municipalities to create “fair rent” commissions with power to cancel or reduce residential rent increases. Yes, along with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy under fire for hiring decision at The University of Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Faculty at the University of Maine have issued a no-confidence vote in former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy. The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Augusta issued no-confidence votes in Malloy, who is now chancellor of The University of Maine System, and in the presidential search that led to the hiring of Michael R. Laliberte to lead the Augusta campus.
AUGUSTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
ctexaminer.com

High Cost, Flood of Applicants Cut Small Business Out of Connecticut’s Marijuana Lottery

Seven years ago, Ivelisse Correa told her father that she was going to open up a marijuana dispensary. Correa’s father had been arrested when she was a freshman at East Hartford High School, and he’d gone to prison for three-and-a-half years, she said, after the remains of smoked marijuana was found in his car. For Correa, the prison term also meant that her father wasn’t there to see her graduate from high school.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Daryl Valentine Wins His Freedom

In a month or two, Daryl Valentine will leave a Cheshire prison after 32 years of professing his innocence, after the parole board Thursday granted a rare 57-year sentence reduction. Valentine’s first planned stop: the grave of his grandmother, who died while he was incarcerated, and whose funeral he was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Students Walk Out Over Funding for Mental Health Services

Hundreds of students in New Haven have walked out of class as they protest for the city to reallocate $6 million from the police budget to go toward mental health services. Students from eight schools chanted and carried signs while marching from the New Haven Green in a protest led by the Citywide Youth Coalition.
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Hartford City#Children And Youth#Tns School
WTNH.com

Fantasy-turned-reality: A look at the $60 million gothic castle for sale

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, stationed in the middle of Boston and New York City, is often overlooked in New England. However, the Constitution State is actually home to some incredibly luxurious houses. Between gothic-style castles and a 60-acre private island, Connecticut has several unique sites for sale. Whether...
WOODSTOCK, CT
Daily Voice

Bristol Woman Wins $100,000 In CT Lottery CASH5 Prize

Eights were wild for two lucky CT Lottery winners who cashed in winning $88,888 scratch-off tickets that were sold at the same liquor store in Connecticut. On Thursday, May 12, CT Lottery announced that two winning “Electric 7s” tickets worth nearly six figures that were sold in New Haven County at The Wine Press on Campbell Avenue in West Haven had been cashed in on the same day.
BRISTOL, CT
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Connecticut

Stretching only 110 miles east to west and 70 miles north to south, Connecticut may not be America’s biggest state. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in beauty. Connecticut is home to over 3,000 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, and their glistening magnificence adds to the state’s allure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

CDC: Six CT counties in ‘high’ category for COVID-19

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Six of Connecticut’s counties are now in the “high/orange” category for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only Fairfield and New London counties were listed in the medium/yellow category, according to the information released Friday by the state Department of Public Health.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WTNH

CT selects new top prosecutor after scandal, retirement

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Patrick Griffin has been named Connecticut’s new chief state’s attorney. Griffin, who has been the top prosecutor in the New Haven area for the past six years, was appointed by a unanimous vote of the state Criminal Justice Commission on Thursday. He vowed to repair the office’s reputation after […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Black bear visits Southington elementary school

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Southington elementary school had an unexpected visitor today. A black bear made its way on to school property. It was caught on video running towards a teacher’s car. The superintendent, Steven Madancy, said the teacher spotted that bear right as buses were about to...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Stamford Death Raises Dangers of Illegal Housing

On May 2, the friends of a 46-year-old Stamford man could not reach him by telephone, so they went to the door of his basement apartment in a single-family house downtown. They heard the shower running. They knocked, but the man did not answer. They called police. Officers arrived, heard...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Fired Connecticut health commissioner alleges discrimination

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response. Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Police warn events could cause heavy traffic in Hartford Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Saturday night will be busy in the capital city. Hartford police say multiple events could cause heavy traffic downtown. The Yard Goats are playing the Portland Sea Dogs at Dunkin’ Donuts Park at 7 p.m., Hartford Athletic hosts New York Red Bulls II at Dillon Stadium at 7 p.m., and the KISS concert starts at XFinity Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy