Keep Texas Beautiful seeks Program Director

American Bird Conservancy (ABC) is seeking a qualified individual to manage the Stopping Plastics & Litter Along Shorelines (SPLASh) program. As the primary representative of ABC addressing threats posted by marine debris, the Coastal Outreach Coordinator will interact with local stakeholders on a regular basis, organize and promote coastal clean-ups, and develop voluntary trash management and prevention action plans with local municipalities, state, and federal land and natural resource managers. Other responsibilities include attending and coordinating community events, collecting trash data following existing protocols, and working closely with the Gulf Coastal Program Manager & Education Specialist to achieve project deliverables and program goals. For the full job description and application instructions, visit abcbirds.bamboohr.com or email splashtx@abcbirds.org.
