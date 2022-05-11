ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Keep Texas Beautiful seeks Program Director

By Ken Fountain
cechouston.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep Texas Beautiful, based in Austin, is seeking a self-motivated professional with experience working with communities, managing projects, and conducting trainings to serve as Program Director. The Program Director...

Houston Advanced Research Center seeks LEAP Program consultant

The Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) is seeking an individual consultant to conduct an equity audit and shape climate change adaptation training materials. The consultant will contribute to the Gulf of Mexico Leading with Equity in Adaptation Practice (LEAP) program led by Houston Advanced Research Center and the American Society for Adaptation Professionals. Through community-led projects, the LEAP Program aims to build relationships between community leaders and ASAP members and improve local adaptation knowledge and resource access to benefit all community members. HARC welcomes applications from candidates who are: committed to advancing Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) in climate change adaptation; experienced in developing training resources and tools; and deeply rooted in the Texas Upper Gulf Coast. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by May 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST via the online portal linked in the Terms of Reference. Find the full job description and application instructions at harcresearch.org .
HOUSTON, TX
Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation seeks Educator and Professional Development Facilitator

Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation (CELF) is seeking a Houston-based, part-time Educator and Professional Development Facilitator. The Facilitator will work collaboratively with CELF, specifically as a creative and close team partner to the Texas CELF Program Director, to support CELF’s core programming through professional learning programs for K-12 educators throughout the Greater Houston Area and scaling throughout the state of Texas. The Educator will support the delivery of professional development programs to teachers in the region. For the full job description and application instructions, visit celfeducation.org.
HOUSTON, TX
American Bird Conservancy seeks Texas Coastal Outreach Coordinator

American Bird Conservancy (ABC) is seeking a qualified individual to manage the Stopping Plastics & Litter Along Shorelines (SPLASh) program. As the primary representative of ABC addressing threats posted by marine debris, the Coastal Outreach Coordinator will interact with local stakeholders on a regular basis, organize and promote coastal clean-ups, and develop voluntary trash management and prevention action plans with local municipalities, state, and federal land and natural resource managers. Other responsibilities include attending and coordinating community events, collecting trash data following existing protocols, and working closely with the Gulf Coastal Program Manager & Education Specialist to achieve project deliverables and program goals. For the full job description and application instructions, visit abcbirds.bamboohr.com or email splashtx@abcbirds.org.
TEXAS STATE
Coalition for Environment, Equity, and Resilience seeks Coalition Director

The Coalition for Environment, Equity and Resilience (CEER) is seeking a full-time Coalition Director. Reporting to the Coalition Steering Committee, the Coalition Director will provide overall leadership on all aspects of the CEER’s organizational activities; managing a team focused on implementing adopted campaigns and ensuring the viability and success of the organization as well engaging effectively with Coalition members to advance the CEER’s 8-point plan.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Environmental News Update May 11, 2022

Bike Month, Coastal Prairie Conservancy, Bay Day Festival, Kinder Institute Luncheon, Green Jobs and more. In Houston, May is Bike Month, and there is a wealth of opportunities to celebrate. First and foremost, BikeHouston is hosting the multi-event Houston Bike Summit. The festivities begin Thursday, May 19, with a talk...
HOUSTON, TX

