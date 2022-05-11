Keep Texas Beautiful seeks Program Director

The Houston Advanced Research Center (HARC) is seeking an individual consultant to conduct an equity audit and shape climate change adaptation training materials. The consultant will contribute to the Gulf of Mexico Leading with Equity in Adaptation Practice (LEAP) program led by Houston Advanced Research Center and the American Society for Adaptation Professionals. Through community-led projects, the LEAP Program aims to build relationships between community leaders and ASAP members and improve local adaptation knowledge and resource access to benefit all community members. HARC welcomes applications from candidates who are: committed to advancing Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) in climate change adaptation; experienced in developing training resources and tools; and deeply rooted in the Texas Upper Gulf Coast. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by May 18, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST via the online portal linked in the Terms of Reference. Find the full job description and application instructions at harcresearch.org .

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO