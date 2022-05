Dragon baseball hosted Yuma in a doubleheader May 7. Yuma won the first game 14-2 in five innings and the second game 10-5 in the full seven innings. “The first game was tough,” coach Jimmy French admitted. “I thought we pitched pretty well, but nothing else really went right for us. I thought we did a good job of stepping up and playing better in the second game. I’m a little disappointed we didn’t come away with the win, but we still made a lot of good plays and had a lot to be proud of in the second game.”

HOLYOKE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO