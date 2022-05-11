ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James led all athletes by making $127 million in salary and endorsements: report

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBm4d_0fahY18500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uirQM_0fahY18500
LeBron James.

Luis M. Alvarez/AP Images

  • LeBron James topped Sportico's list of highest-paid athletes when factoring in salary and endorsements.
  • James made $126.9 million and was followed by Lionel Messi at $122 million.
  • Seven of the top 10 highest earners consisted of basketball or soccer players.

Men's basketball and soccer players dominate a new Sportico list of the highest-paid athletes in the world .

The list uses salaries and professional winnings on the court and field, plus estimates on what athletes earn in endorsements, licensing, appearances, and ownership stakes.

Lakers superstar LeBron James tops the list, with an estimated $126 million in earnings, with $90 million in endorsements and money made off the court. Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford led all NFL players ($73.3 million), while Angels slugger Mike Trout ranks 24th, earning $49.5 million. No NHL players cracked the Top 100, as the hockey league's highest-paid player is Oilers center Connor McDavid, who earned $15 million in 2021.

Two women —Naomi Osaka (20th) and Serena Williams (52nd) — earned spots on the list. Osaka made $52 million of her $53.2 million in endorsements, while Williams made $35.3 million, only $300,000 of which came in winnings.

Here's a breakdown of the top 10 on Sportico's list:

1. LeBron James — $126.9 million

Sport: NBA player

Age: 37

Earnings breakdown: $36.9 million in salary/winnings, $90 million in endorsements

One thing to know: James not only has a lengthy list of endorsements, but he owns a massive shoe deal with Nike, a stake in Red Sox and Liverpool FC parent company Fenway Sports Group, and his SpringHill Company, plus equity in 1707 Lobos tequila and Calm.

2. Lionel Messi — $122 million

Sport: Soccer player

Age: 34

Earnings breakdown: $72 million in salary/winnings, $50 million in endorsements

One thing to know: Messi hasn't played up to his usual standards since making his gigantic move to PSG, but that hasn't stopped his earning power. It's been reported that he'll have the chance to extend his current two-year contract before it expires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173kU4_0fahY18500
Cristiano Ronaldo.

Getty/Simon Stacpoole

3. Cristiano Ronaldo — $115 million

Sport: Soccer player

Age: 37

Earnings breakdown: $60 million in salary/winnings, $55 million in endorsements

One thing to know: Ronaldo hasn't slowed down on the pitch, as he's reached 30 total goals across play with Manchester United and Portugal.

4. Neymar — $103 million

Sport: Soccer player

Age: 30

Earnings breakdown: $65 million in salary/winnings, $38 million in endorsements

One thing to know: The PSG forward is racking up endorsements, recently announcing a new partnership with e.GO Mobile, an electric car company.

5. Canelo Alvarez — $89 million

Sport: Boxer

Age: 31

Earnings breakdown: $84 million in salary/winnings, $5 million in endorsements

One thing to know: Alvarez was the world's top boxer and won three fights in 2021 before losing to Dmitry Bivol last weekend, his first loss since 2013. He still had a guaranteed $15 million purse from the fight.

6. Stephen Curry — $86.2 million

Sport: NBA player

Age: 34

Earnings breakdown: $41.2 million, $45 million

One thing to know: Curry was once underpaid in the NBA, but he's now become the first player to sign back-to-back $200 million contracts.

7. Kevin Durant — $85.9 million

Sport: NBA player

Age: 33

Earnings breakdown: $37.9 million, $48 million

One thing to know: As Sportico noted, Durant has helped build his Thirty Five Ventures into an impressive company with more than 80 investments and 32 full-time employees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpJzJ_0fahY18500
Roger Federer.

Dita Alangkara/AP Images

8. Roger Federer — $85.7 million

Sport: Tennis player

Age: 40

Earnings breakdown: $724,000 in salary/winnings, $84 million in endorsements

One thing to know: Federer hasn't played since Wimbledon in 2021, but he still racks up endorsement money, a testament to the game's most beloved player.

9. James Harden — $76 million

Sport: NBA player

Age: 32

Earnings breakdown: $40 million in salary/winnings, $36 million in endorsements

One thing to know: Harden could climb higher on the next edition of this list if he signs the 4-year, $223 million extension he'll be eligible for next summer.

10. Tiger Woods

Sport: Golf

Age: 46

Earnings breakdown: $8.5 million in salary/winnings, $65 million in endorsements

One thing to know: Like Federer, Woods hardly played in 2021, but that didn't stop him from making eight figures in endorsements. Woods got an $8 million bonus from the PGA's Player Impact Program.

Check out the entire list here >

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Related
FanBuzz

Klay Thompson’s Dating History Includes a Model Who Starred in Spider-Man

I could watch Klay Thompson shoot spot-up shots for hours. It’s the prettiest in the world, and the primary reason why he and superstar teammate Stephen Curry are a lethal combination known as “The Splash Brothers.” Curry can create any imaginable shot off the dribble, but the second you focus your defensive efforts towards him, he’ll kick it out to Thompson. It’s beautiful for Warriors fans and a nightmare for everyone else. And for Thompson, his situation set him up to have a successful career in the National Basketball Association.
NBA
MiddleEasy

Conor McGregor No Longer On The List of Richest Athletes

Conor McGregor has fallen out of the top 10 most-paid athletes despite dominating the charts for a year. Last summer, McGregor lost a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has not fought. His return to the UFC is expected to happen at the end of the year. However, he is still not back to full strength due to his injury recovery.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Has Been Traded: Football World Reacts

Terrell Owens is on the move. It was announced this week that he has been traded from the Zappers to the Knights in the first-ever Fan Controlled Football trade. The first trade in FCF history is quite intriguing to say the least, as it involves the Beasts, Knights and Zappers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has A Message For All NBA Fans

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. They actually chewed them up, spit them out, and then buried them in the dirt. Game 5 ended with a whopping 134-95 win for the Grizzlies, giving them a massive victory right before the series heads back to California.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Manchester United#Ap#Sportico#Lakers#Angels#Oilers
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers have standing trade offer for Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers would probably love to move on from Russell Westbrook, and apparently they have a standing offer to do so. The Houston Rockets have an equally undesirable contract on their hands with John Wall, who is making $47.3 million next season. Houston reportedly offered Wall for Westbrook and a first-round pick at the trade deadline but got denied. Spotrac’s Keith Smith says that trade offer is still on the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Vogel is reportedly a candidate for 1 NBA coaching job

Frank Vogel reportedly has a chance to land on his feet quickly after being fired by the Los Angeles Lakers. Vogel is a candidate for the Charlotte Hornets head coach position, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Hornets are in the process of finishing their first round of interviews, but it sounds like Vogel remains on the list of candidates heading into round two.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade Fires Back At The Haters While Defending His Legacy: "You Can’t Mention Basketball Without Mentioning Me, You Can’t Talk About Being A Champion Without Mentioning Me."

When discussing the greatest shooting guards of All-Time, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant are always the two names to pop up first, and for good reason. They had amazing careers that deserve to be celebrated. But as a 3x Champion who dominated the position, Dwyane Wade is a guy who...
NBA
The Spun

Rumor: Phil Jackson Is Leaning 1 Way With LeBron James

Phil Jackson and LeBron James have a history. And now with the legendary former coach reportedly in Jeanie Buss' ear, it's possible that Jackson wants the King out of Tinseltown. Per longtime Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke:. I’ve heard that Phil would like LeBron traded. I’ve just heard that....
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Slid In His Fiancée's DMs

Club Shay Shay once again gave the world a vial moment during Michael Blackson's visit to Shannon Sharpe's podcast. The famed comedian covered a variety of topics during his sit down with Sharpe, but it was a moment when Blackson was asked about Ben Simmons that stole the show. Last summer, Blackson seeming tweeted that someone tried shooting their shot with his fiancée Rada, and Sharpe wanted to know if it was true.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Report: Nike unlikely to extend shoe deal of notable former Celtic

It remains to be seen whether or not Kyrie Irving will remain with the Brooklyn Nets long-term. According to one report, Irving may soon be in the market for a new shoe contract, too. Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Friday that Nike is unlikely to extend Irving...
NBA
People

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson React to NBA's New Trophies Named After Them

The NBA recently unveiled two trophies they'll be awarding to postseason MVPs, which will be given in honor of NBA legends Larry Bird and Earvin "Magic" Johnson. The league partnered with Tiffany & Co. to design the trophies, which will be given to the Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVPs. Before this year, the league named most valuable players for only the regular season and the NBA Finals.
NBA
Insider

Insider

397K+
Followers
27K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy