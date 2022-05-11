Why Shares of H&R Block Popped Today

What happened

Shares of H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) had jumped more than 17% as of 1:42 p.m. ET Wednesday after the tax preparation giant reported strong quarterly results after the bell Tuesday. It also raised guidance for its fiscal 2022, which runs through the end of June.

So what

For its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended March 31, H&R Block reported diluted earnings per share of $4.06 on total revenue of $2.06 billion. Both of those numbers beat analysts' consensus estimates.

"I'm very pleased with our overall tax season, led by another year of share gains in Assisted. As a result of our strong financial results, we are raising our fiscal 2022 guidance," President and CEO Jeff Jones said in a statement. "We grew small business clients, increased adoption of our virtual tools, and launched Spruce, our new mobile banking platform."

For the fiscal year, H&R Block now expects to generate revenue of between $3.38 billion and $3.43 billion, and report earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of between $850 million and $875 million.

In its fiscal Q3, H&R Block repurchased roughly 10 million shares for $226 million. Thus far in this fiscal year, H&R Block has repurchased 13% of its outstanding shares.

Now what

H&R Block is currently trading at about 14.5 earnings, but it has traded at higher multiples in the past. Additionally, the company has bought back shares aggressively and raised guidance, so the company looks well-positioned to further reward investors.

10 stocks we like better than H&R Block

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and H&R Block wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .