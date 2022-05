INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police have arrested one of their own. Officer Michael Price has been arrested for the second time in two weeks. On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with one count of battery on a child less than 14-years-old and two counts of domestic battery. Officer Price, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested on April 30th on a separate set of battery charges.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO