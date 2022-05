If you're looking for a laptop that's simple, user-friendly and great for the basics, you'll probably want to opt for a Chromebook. There are tons of great premium models out there, including the HP Chromebook x2 11. We named it one of the best Chromebooks this year thanks to its detachable keyboard and impressive design and features. Its largest drawback was the high $600 price tag, but right now at Best Buy you can pick it up for just $249, almost 60% off the usual price. Because this deal expires tonight, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're committed to snagging one at this price.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO