Laguna Beach’s reputation as an art colony can be traced back to the early 20th century when talented landscape painters moved here from disparate parts of our country and from Europe. Yet the city of Irvine is today lapping at Laguna’s artistic heels with significant art venues including the Great Park Gallery, the Irvine Fine Arts Center, and the burgeoning Institute and Museum of California Art. While UC Irvine’s visual art department within the Claire Trevor School of the Arts has been making waves since its founding in 1965. And many working artists who live in Irvine exhibit their work throughout Orange County and beyond. With the start of summer, four of these artists are emerging from their studios and scenic environs to display their various art forms and creative approaches at Laguna Beach’s summerlong Festival of Arts (FOA), opening on July 5.

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO