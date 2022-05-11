ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake approves $1.9B budget, rejects attempt to save curbside recycling

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYz8o_0fahUJVO00
Vice Mayor John de Triquets proposal that the city retain curbside recycling with a $15 solid waste fee was voted down. Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

The Chesapeake City Council passed its $1.9 billion budget Tuesday night after a last-minute — but unsuccessful — bid to save the city’s curbside recycling program.

Vice Mayor John de Triquet proposed that the city retain curbside recycling with a $15 solid waste fee.

“Is it a service, curbside recycling, that citizens value? Yes it is,” de Triquet said. “Therefore it is my obligation to recognize that value and support it.”

As part of the same motion, de Triquet also put forward a 4.5 cent reduction in the real estate tax rate.

The council rejected the subsidiary motion by de Triquet in a 4-5 vote. Mayor Rick West and council members Debbie Ritter, Ella Ward and de Triquet voted in favor; council members Susan Vitale, Dwight Parker, Robert Ike, Don Carey and Stephen Best voted against.

The council then unanimously approved the proposed operating budget, which spells out a final end to curbside recycling in Chesapeake. The group first voted to cut curbside recycling in December to save money for other priorities, including boosting public safety workers’ pay. The service ends July 1.

The fiscal 2022-23 budget, which goes into effect July 1, includes a 0.5% increase — from 5.5% to 6% — in the city’s meal tax and a $3 increase in vehicle license fees. Those are projected to add $3.5 million to the budget for public safety pay raises.

There’s also a 4 cent per $100 rebate for assessed value on real estate included in the approved budget. The tax rate will remain the same at $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, but the credit will cost the city $12.6 million in revenue.

Without the credit, the city was projected to net $354.9 million in real estate taxes in the coming fiscal year — a roughly 13.5% increase from the $312.6 million collected in fiscal year 2022, according to a presentation from the city’s budget department.

Although the real estate tax rate has remained the same in Chesapeake since 2009, real estate values have not — meaning homeowners are paying more on their tax bills.

Council members said the rebate is intended to give property owners relief in the face of those rising home values .

With the credit, “we are recognizing, again, unprecedented economic times, unprecedented geopolitical recent time,” Best said.

The approved budget will fund pay raises for public safety and city government workers. The general workforce pay plan includes a $15 minimum wage.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, a li.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Panhandling reduction efforts fail in Virginia county; Safety study ordered instead

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Efforts to curb panhandling have stalled in Fairfax County. "We have services for the people that are truly in need and we need to connect those people with the services, but they shouldn’t be standing on a street corner panhandling," said Supervisor Pat Herrity, who has pushed for something to be done about panhandlers in Northern Virginia for years. Efforts were largely put on the backburner during the pandemic, but at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Herrity brought it back up.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake, VA
Government
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Franklin News Post

Appalachian Power's efforts to relocate lake debris management operations takes step forward

Appalachian Power is planning to relocate its lake debris management operations to Camp Kilowatt on the shore of Smith Mountain Lake. "The lake debris management team receives reports of debris in the lake through our website, so they need office space to log into their computers," Neil Holthouser, with Appalachian Power, said at a Tuesday evening Franklin County Planning Commission meeting. "...We use a boat in order to scout the lake for debris and then we're calling that back in to the barge and saying, 'Meet us at this location so we can get this debris out.'"
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Chesapeake office park sells for $5.7M

Poplar Hill Medical Center, a four-building medical office park in Chesapeake, has sold for $5.7 million, Divaris Real Estate Inc. announced Thursday. Texas-based real estate fund manager Woodside purchased the park in December 2020 and sold it to Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Properties in a deal that closed May 6. When...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Budget#Real Estate Taxes
630 WMAL

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to Support Entrepreneurial Ecosystems and Workforce Development

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1,261,859 in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for eight projects focused on creating critical talent pipelines to support regional economic growth, strengthen workforce development and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities and private businesses.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia senator involved in skill-game suit invokes special session to delay hearing

Virginia Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, invoked his duties as a sitting lawmaker to request a delay in a high-profile lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on slots-like skill games, a move that appears to have bought his client valuable time to continue operating machines the General Assembly has tried to outlaw. Though a judicial order granting […] The post Virginia senator involved in skill-game suit invokes special session to delay hearing appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NBC12

Bon Secours opens new freestanding Emergency Center in Chester

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours has opened a new freestanding emergency department in Chester and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The new emergency center is off Route 1 near Moores Lake Road. The 24,000 square foot facility will house the emergency department, imaging center, and occupational health.
CHESTER, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Another delay in skill games lawsuit

It will be another six months before a judge helps settle questions about skill games machines in Virginia. A Greensville County judge last weekend moved a scheduled May 18 hearing on a lawsuit back until November. When the suit was introduced earlier this year, the judge issued an injunction, which allowed skill games to continue operating until a final ruling was made. That injunction will be extended as well. That means skill games that were covered under the injunction will be able to operate in Virginia at least until November.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina approved to extend Child Care P-EBT food assistance benefits through 2021-22 school year, first issuance scheduled for next week

RALEIGH — Next week, North Carolina’s youngest children who are eligible for food assistance benefits will begin to receive extra monthly benefits tied to the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2021-2022 school year. North Carolina is among the first states in the nation to receive approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a 2021-2022 Child Care Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program.
RALEIGH, NC
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy