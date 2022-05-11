Wolves vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Wolves could play a decisive role in the Premier League title race, hosting Manchester City at Molineux in midweek action.

Bruno Lage’s side also play Liverpool on the 22 May, the final day of the league season.

They will take on an injury-hit visiting side with confidence boosted after fighting back to draw with Chelsea at the weekend, ending a run of three consecutive defeats.

Pep Guardiola must contend with a shortage of fit senior defenders for the trip to the Midlands.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When and where is it?

Wolves vs Manchester City at Molineux is set to kick-off at 8.15pm BST on Wednesday 11 May.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage due to begin at 8pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Confirmed line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Chiquinho, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Ait-Nouri; Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves; Jimenez, Neto

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling

Odds

Wolves win 14/1

Draw 5/1

Manchester City win 3/10

Prediction

Manchester City move three points closer to the Premier League title. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City