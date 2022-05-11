ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Newly revealed emails show how far Trump lawyer was willing to go to overturn 2020 election

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tmzz_0fahSyKF00

Newly revealed emails show that former Donald Trump attorney John Eastman urged Republican officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots and recount the commonwealth’s popular vote to show Mr Trump leading there in an effort to ultimatley overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election.

According to Politico, Mr Eastman wrote that Republican legislators could cite concerns with the absentee ballot process to remove mail-in votes and show Mr Trump leading in the vote count, a move that he wrote would “provide some cover” to replace the commonwealth’s electors with pro-Trump partisans.

“You’d be left with a significant Trump lead that would bolster the argument for the Legislature adopting a slate of Trump electors — perfectly within your authority to do anyway, but now bolstered by the untainted popular vote,” Mr Eastman wrote in an email to Pennsylvania Rep Russ Diamond on 4 December 2020. “That would help provide some cover.”

President Joe Biden beat Mr Trump in Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes. The race there was decided by more than a percentage point in Mr Biden’s favour, and the races in Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin were decided by slimmer margins. But Pennsylvania, with its 20 electoral votes, was the biggest prize of the bunch.

The emails, obtained from the University of Colorado via a public records request from the Colorado Ethics Institute, show a granular level of plotting from Mr Eastman as to how Mr Trump’s camp could subvert democracy and ensure that the Republican incumbent remain president despite losing the election to Mr Biden.

Mr Eastman was working as a visiting professor at the University of Colorado during the post-election period. There are similar attempts underway from the Jan 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot in Congress to access Mr Eastman’s emails in California from a period when he was working as a professor at Chapman University.

Mr Eastman eventually outlined his belief that Vice President Mike Pence refuse to count Mr Biden’s electors, a strategy for overturning the result that Mr Pence ultimately spurned.

These emails, however, suggest that Mr Eastman pursued other strategies for overturning the result before settling on the last-ditch effort centred on Mr Pence.

Mr Diamond, a Republican from Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, who has served in the commonwealth’s House of Representatives since 2015, called for the certification of Pennsylvania’s electors to be withdrawn and joined a lawsuit asking a Pennsylvania court to invalidate the commonwealth’s popular vote count.

These attempts, like the vast majority of legal attempts to overturn the election result, were not successful.

Mr Eastman was called before the Jan 6 committee in January and took the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times. He is currently raising money for his legal defence fund.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Psaki heckled throughout tearful White House briefing room send-off

Jen Psaki's final White House press briefing featured tearful goodbyes, a handful of guests, and repeated heckling from a reporter in the room. Psaki, who also served as communications director in the Obama White House, is leaving the Biden administration after over 15 months, which saw her brief reporters 224 times in the White House's James Brady Press Briefing Room or aboard Air Force One. She is expected to join NBC News in the fall.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Russ Diamond
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republican
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheWrap

Update: Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

648K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy