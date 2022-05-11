ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Wolves vs Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 3 days ago

Manchester City will hope to move one win closer to the Premier League title as they take on Wolves .

It was a good weekend for Pep Guardiola’s side, extending their advantage over Liverpool after their title rivals drew with Tottenham.

Wolves ended a poor run of results with a useful draw against Chelsea, striking late on to right a late-season slide.

With a meeting with Liverpool also on the end-of-season schedule, Bruno Lage’s side could play a feature role in the race for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When and where is it?

Wolves vs Manchester City at Molineux is set to kick-off at 8.15pm BST on Wednesday 11 May.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage due to begin at 8pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app or player.

Confirmed line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa; Chiquinho, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Ait-Nouri; Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves; Jimenez, Neto

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling

Odds

Wolves win 14/1

Draw 5/1

Manchester City win 3/10

Prediction

Manchester City move three points closer to the Premier League title. Wolves 1-3 Manchester City

