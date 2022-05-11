ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chilling 911 call captures Vicky White telling lover ‘let’s get out and run’ moments before shooting herself

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LykOQ_0fahSmyl00

Chilling 911 audio has captured the moment that Alabama corrections officer Vicky White told her jailhouse lover “let’s get out and run” moments before investigators say she fatally shot herself in the head .

The audio, released on Tuesday night, reveals the 56-year-old’s final moments and the last words she said to Casey Cole White, the 38-year-old convict who she allegedly helped break out of jail and went on the run with for 10 days.

The Whites, who are not related or married and are said to have been in a relationship for the last two years, were finally tracked down to Evansville, Indiana , on Monday following a huge, national manhunt.

Following a brief police car chase, officers rammed the couple’s Cadillac off the road into a ditch.

White surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody while Ms White was found suffering a gunshot wound to the head. She was rushed to hospital where she died from her injuries hours later.

On Tuesday night, the Vanderburgh County Coroner ruled Ms White’s death a suicide and said that the autopsy found she had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

During the police chase, a 911 call was made from the fugitive’s vehicle. It is not clear if it was the inmate or the corrections officer who initially placed the call – or if it was intentional.

Ms White does not appear to speak directly to the dispatcher or show any awareness that they are on the line.

At the start of the seven-minute audio, the dispatcher is heard saying “911” and “hello” while Ms White is heard speaking in the background saying “oh my god” and “stop, stop”.

“The airbags are going to go off and kill us,” she cries, sounding panicked.

“Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run,” she says.

She then appears to say: “You had to stay in some f***ing motel.”

Those are the last words heard as sirens ring out in the background.

Seconds later, officers rammed the couple’s Cadillac off the road into a ditch and Ms White allegedly shot herself.

No voices are heard for some time before a man is later heard saying “her finger is on the trigger” – as the call continues in the aftermath of the crash.

Separate bodycam footage has revealed that officers found a limp Ms White inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound and with the firearm still in her hand.

The bodycam, taken from the bodyworn camera of a first responder arriving on the scene of the crash, shows officers commenting that Ms White is still clutching the gun in her hand.

“She’s still got it in her hand,” one officer says.

“What the gun in her head?” another replies.

The first officer responds: “Yes, there... finger’s on the trigger.”

Officers first take the gun from her hand, before pulling her from the vehicle and administering first aid.

The release of the bombshell audio and police footage came as officials faced questions over whether it could have been her jailhouse lover who pulled the trigger.

Evansville Police Department also released dramatic police footage showing officers pulling the six foot nine inch tall fugitive White from the car and cuffing him against a patrol car, while Ms White is still trapped inside.

Immediately after his arrest, White told officers that he was innocent of causing Ms White’s injuries, according to US Marshals.

“Y’all help my wife, she shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it,” he allegedly said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JZ2xA_0fahSmyl00

The Whites were not married, officials have confirmed.

No law enforcement officers opened fire during the encounter with the fugitives.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said on Tuesday that the couple were planning to have a shootout with police officers but were stopped from doing so after being rammed off the road by officers.

A trove of weapons including at least four handguns, a semiautomatic gun and an AR-15 were found inside their vehicle, along with around $29,000 in cash and multiple red and blonde wigs.

White was sent back to Alabama on Tuesday night after waiving his right to extradition that morning.

He appeared in Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence where he was charged with escape in the first degree.

As he was led in and out of the courthouse he ignored members of the media who asked him if he had any remorse for the death of the woman who gave up her home, job and life to go on the run with him.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said at a press conference on Tuesday that White had shown no remorse for Ms White’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113Fk5_0fahSmyl00

His latest charge will be added to an already long rap sheet, as he is scheduled to stand trial in June for the 2015 stabbing murder of 58-year-old mother Connie Ridgeway – a crime he has previously confessed to.

He is already serving a 75-year sentence after being convicted of a crime spree in both Alabama and Tennessee that involved him shooting one person and holding six at gunpoint.

The Marshals Service said White had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister and previously said that he wanted to be killed by police.

The net closed in on the Whites after 10 days on the run which saw the couple cross through at least four states and change getaway vehicles at least four times.

A nationwide manhunt was first launched back on 29 April when Ms White picked the inmate up from Lauderdale County jail at around 9.30am claiming that she was taking him for a mental health evaluation at Lauderdale County Courthouse.

She told her coworkers that once she had escorted him to court she was going to seek medical attention for herself as she felt unwell.

The pair never arrived at the courthouse and officials later learned that White had no scheduled court appearance or appointments that day.

Ms White’s 2013 Ford Taurus patrol car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping centre not far from the jail at around 11am that day.

But several more hours passed before the pair fell under suspicion.

At around 3.30pm that afternoon, Ms White’s coworkers grew concerned that she hadn’t returned and they were unable to reach her by phone.

It was only then that they also realised that White had also not returned to jail.

With Ms White now dead, many questions remain unanswered around both the shock prison escape and the alleged suicide of the 56-year-old widow who had a two-decades-long “exemplary” career.

Sheriff Singleton said that the couple had been in what he described as a “jailhouse romance” or “special relationship” for the last two years.

He said that there is evidence that they had been in contact since 2020 when White was transferred out of the county jail after he was rumbled plotting another prison escape.

Ms White allegedly communicated with him by phone before the inmate was then transferred back to the local jail in February.

On his return, White had received special treatment from the corrections officer including being given extra food on his trays, officials said.

Ms White had also sold her home just five weeks earlier for well below its market value, withdrew $90,000 in cash from her bank accounts and filed for retirement days before the pair vanished.

Her last day of work was the day she disappeared, though her retirement papers had not been finalised.

After selling her home, she moved in with her mother who previously said that she knew nothing about her daughter’s plans to retire and had never heard her speak of White.

In the early aftermath of the prison escape, Ms White was described as an “exemplary employee” who had repeatedly won employee of the year awards.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Casey White ‘crying’ as prison guard ‘wife’ Vicky White who engineered escape is buried

Casey White, an Alabama inmate who led authorities on an 11-day manhunt after escaping county jail with the help of correctional official Vicky White, is devastated over the loss of his prison “wife,” after Ms White shot herself on Monday as police closed in on the couple during a car chase.“I spoke to him yesterday and he was crying and saying he couldn’t believe she was gone,” Connie Moore, Mr White’s mother, told The Daily Mail, adding that Vicky was “really, really good to him–just being there for him, talking with him. They had a real thing.”Vicky White will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alabama corrections officer and inmate on the run had a prior relationship

Authorities in Alabama have said that a correctional officer who disappeared with an inmate on Friday share a “special relationship”.Vicky White, 56, an assistant director of corrections for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, vanished with inmate Casey Cole White, 38, on their way to a non-existent court appearance last Friday.“Investigators received information from inmates at the Lauderdale County Detention Center over the weekend that there was a special relationship between Director White and inmate Casey White. That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means,” the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#911#Fugitive#Violent Crime#Whites
TMZ.com

Alabama Escape 911 Audio from Vicky White, Blames Casey White for Capture

Vicky White urged prison escapee Casey White to flee as cops caught up to the couple ... blaming their inevitable capture on his decision to stay in a local motel. In new 911 audio from the police pursuit that ended in a car crash and the jailhouse lovebirds getting caught, you hear Vicky initially tell Casey to "get out and run."
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

Youth said ‘Get out my face’ before fatal stabbing of Ava White, court told

A teenage boy said “Get out my face, lad” before fatally stabbing schoolgirl Ava White, a court has heard.On Friday, the jury in the trial of the 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, heard evidence from a friend who was with Ava during the incident in Liverpool city centre on the evening of November 25 last year.In pre-recorded evidence, the girl said they had gone over to a group of boys and asked them to delete videos after noticing them filming.She said 12-year-old Ava had tried to grab a phone from one of the boys to delete the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White’s mother-in-law ‘can’t understand’ why the ‘really nice’ prison guard went on run with inmate

Vicky White’s former mother-in-law has said that she “can’t understand” why the “really nice” person she knew for almost her entire life would have gone on the run with a dangerous inmate before shooting herself dead.Frances White told The Independent that “it just makes you sick” knowing that the 56-year-old corrections officer who was once married to her son wound up at the centre of a well-planned prison escape and nationwide manhunt with a convict accused of stabbing a 58-year-old mother-of-two to death.“This just makes you sick. I can’t understand why she did this,” she said.The corrections officer had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Father accidentally backed over toddler with lawnmower, police say

Still photos of evidence found after authorities caught Vicky White and Casey White in Indiana. Authorities provide photos of evidence found after finding Vicky White and Casey White in Indiana. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding displayed the handguns and rifle the fugitives had when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White buried in Alabama funeral after 11-day police manhunt for fugitive prison guard

The funeral was being held on Saturday afternoon for Vicky White, an Alabama corrections official who helped inmate and boyfriend Casey White escape a county jail, leading police on an 11-day manhunt where Ms White died – apparently by suicide – as police closed in.The service was taking place at Center Hill Cemetery in Lexington, Alabama, about 24 miles away from the jail where the couple made their dramatic escape.The memorial is the final chapter in a dramatic search for the fugitives involving police from Alabama to Indiana, where the couple was found in a motel.Vicky White, who is unrelated to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents of student who went missing in 1980 call murder ruling ‘justice’

The parents of an art student who went missing in 1980 said their daughter has “got justice” after a coroner ruled her death was murder 42 years later.Jessie Earl’s body was found in undergrowth at Beachy Head, near Eastbourne, East Sussex, in 1989 – nine years after she vanished from her nearby bedsit.The 22-year-old’s remains were found in an area of dense thicket with no belongings or clothes apart from her bra, which was tied in a knot.East Sussex assistant coroner James Healy-Pratt ruled on Thursday that her death was unlawful killing by murder.He also described Sussex Police’s 1989 investigation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: Fugitive showed ‘no remorse’ over partner’s death in Evansville, police say

The nationwide manhunt for a double murder suspect and the correctional officer who helped him escape ended with car chase, a crash, and and a fatality on Monday. Alabama police received a tip on Sunday — one of hundreds — that ultimately proved fruitful and led into a confrontation with escaped inmate Casey White and Vicky White, the corrections officer. During a press conference on Tuesday, police revealed that they found a trove of weapons inside the couple’s car, as well as $29,000 in cash. According to officials, the couple planned to have a shootout with police, but were...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Everything we know about dead Alabama prison officer and murder suspect she disappeared with

Alabama prison officer Vicky White died from a single gunshot wound to the head hours after she and escaped inmate Casey White were captured by law enforcement officials in Indiana.The nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end when Casey White, 38, surrendered and Vicky White, 56, was taken to hospital, where she later died, as they were finally tracked down after 10 days on the run.Their escape from the Lauderdale county detention centre without a trace spurred a total $15,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the two and the issuing of a warning of a “serious threat”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Texas Woman Accused of Killing Married Boyfriend for Professing Love for Another Woman

A woman in Texas has been accused of killing her boyfriend after he informed her of his love for another woman, with the man having since been revealed to have been married. Karin Stewart, 51, was first reported by regional outlet Fox 26 to have been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting and killing her “husband” at a residence in Spring. A murder charge was filed and Stewart was booked into jail.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

648K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy