Next Coffee with the Mayor will focus on Defensible Space

LINCOLN (CBS13 ) — A Lincoln City Council meeting took a turn last week after Councilman William Lauritsen allegedly struck local businessman Matthew Oliver, and it all went down during a debate between candidates running for U.S. Congress. On Tuesday night, a city council meeting was held to determine possible repercussions for Lauritsen’s actions. Lincoln City Council voted to censure Lauritsen — the first time a councilmember was censured in 132 years. The city council officially disapproved of Lauritsen’s behavior and removed him from all city committees, though, Lauritsen denies any wrongdoing. “I never slapped Oliver,” he said. Lincoln Mayor Holly Andreatta claims Lauritsen’s...

LINCOLN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO