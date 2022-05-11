ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Next Coffee with the Mayor will focus on Defensible Space

cityofslt.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Mayor Middlebrook and Interim Fire Chief Jim Drennan for Coffee with...

www.cityofslt.us

KOLO TV Reno

Recall effort against Washoe school board president fails

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County School Board President Angie Taylor expressed relief Thursday that the effort to recall her failed but expects the attacks against her to continue. “We, as a community, won the first round. But make no mistake, this isn’t the end,” Taylor said in a tweet. “This...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Great Basin Brewing Co. expanding to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Basin Brewing Company is coming to Carson City. The move marks the company’s first expansion in 10 years. The Union will begin its remodel on May 16 as it realigns itself under the Great Basin Brewing Company brand. The business will be closed for about two weeks while the work is completed.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada SPCA appeal denied, Reno Iron Works to build facility next door

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday evening, the Reno City Council denied an appeal by the SPCA of Northern Nevada, allowing Reno Iron Works to start construction of a 40,000 square foot facility next to its shelter on Spectrum Boulevard. After review of the staff report, the record on appeal,...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Genoa Town Manager resigns position

With the resignation of Genoa Town Manager Matt Bruback, Douglas County has selected Community Services Manager Amanda Reid to fill in until the town board can hire a new manager. “I am pleased to accept Douglas County’s offer of support on behalf of the Town,” said Town Board Chairman Gordon...
GENOA, NV
natomasbuzz.com

Demolition Plan for Arena Under Review

A demolition plan for the former Arco Arena has been submitted to Sacramento city officials, moving redevelopment of the site another step forward. According to public records, an application for a permit to demolish the 390,000 square foot, five-story arena structure in Natomas was filed on April 29. The demolition...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

FISH starts demolition at Whistle Stop Inn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s demolition day in Carson City at the Whistle Stop Inn. Friends in Service Helping (FISH) bought the property nearly three years ago. “Before you can construct the new housing for students getting technical degrees, you have to knock some down,” said FISH Executive Director Jim Peckham.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Town Hall set for Monday to address Hwy 50 safety

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Following a recent string of deadly crashes in northern Nevada, Lyon County announced plans to host a town hall to address safety concerns along U.S. 50. Representatives from the Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada State Police, and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office are invited to the Town Hall. The public is also invited to weigh in on the safety of Highway 50.
DAYTON, NV
Nevada Current

Nye’s planned switch to hand-counted paper ballots for general election raises alarms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County is poised to appoint a new county clerk in August and pave the way for hand-counting paper ballots in the 2022 general election, a move election watchers worry could create a logistical nightmare that could spill over to a congressional race and even statewide elections.  Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant helped […] The post Nye’s planned switch to hand-counted paper ballots for general election raises alarms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NYE COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Humiliating’: Lincoln City Council Censures Member Caught On Video Seemingly Slapping Businessman Matthew Oliver

LINCOLN (CBS13 ) — A Lincoln City Council meeting took a turn last week after Councilman William Lauritsen allegedly struck local businessman Matthew Oliver, and it all went down during a debate between candidates running for U.S. Congress. On Tuesday night, a city council meeting was held to determine possible repercussions for Lauritsen’s actions. Lincoln City Council voted to censure Lauritsen — the first time a councilmember was censured in 132 years. The city council officially disapproved of Lauritsen’s behavior and removed him from all city committees, though, Lauritsen denies any wrongdoing. “I never slapped Oliver,” he said. Lincoln Mayor Holly Andreatta claims Lauritsen’s...
LINCOLN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Revitalization project for Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Livestock Events Center has always been a place that shows Western culture. The Nevada Western Heritage Center Alliance will be presenting a new project to the Washoe County Board of Commissioners Tuesday at 10 a.m. From monster truck shows, volleyball, and of course the Reno...
RENO, NV
knpr

Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopens in central Nevada on Wednesday

The Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopened on Wednesday, May 11, Nevada State Parks announced. The park had closed in April 2021 for road improvements. The fixes allow safer travel through Union Canyon throughout the year. "This large-scale project, which included restoration, resurfacing, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of roadways, will provide visitors with...
NEVADA STATE
KCRA.com

Photos: PG&E maps out locations where power lines will be buried in 2022-23

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Re-Know Minute: Virginia Range Horses

SPONSORED: Horse/vehicle crashes involving Virginia Range Horses have been on the rise in south Reno. Learn how the City of Reno is working with its partners to reduce them.
RENO, NV
sparkstrib.com

City hosts first-ever ‘Sparks Proud’ event

On Saturday, April 30, the City of Sparks held a “Sparks Proud” event at Sparks High School, inviting the community to come out and explore the opportunities that exist within its departments. “It was organized by the Sparks Police department, but we had every department out there,” says...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

COVID-19 cases, testing demand on the rise in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — COVID cases have gone up 50% in the last week, but the numbers are still low compared to the last Omicron surge in January. Washoe County's seven-day moving average of new cases is just over 50 cases and last week it was only 36 cases. The test positivity rate in Washoe is at 16.5%.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Cross Creek, a 197-Home Community at the Historic Lompa Ranch, Opens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Local home builder Ryder Homes announces the grand opening of their four new model homes and sales center at Cross Creek, a new community in Carson City, Nevada. Cross Creek features five different floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,900 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. The first phase of new homes are now under construction, and the first homeowners are expected to move-in this May. A public grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 170 Wildcat Peak Drive, Carson City, NV 89701.
CARSON CITY, NV

