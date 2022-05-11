ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

BUSD administrator leaves for superintendent job in St. Helena district

By Ally Markovich
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second high-level administrator will be leaving Berkeley Unified for a superintendent position at another school district in California. Rubén Aurelio, Berkeley’s chief academic officer, has been named as the finalist for a superintendent position in Saint Helena School District, pending board approval May 19. In February,...

