(Washington County, MO) A Potosi man is dead after a fatal traffic accident in Washington County Wednesday morning. According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol 42 year old Justin M. Krausch was killed in the accident that took place on Highway 21, at Tindall Road, at 5:40 am. Troopers say Krausch was driving north when his pick up ran off the east side of the highway crashing into an embankment and then a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Krausch wasn't wearing a seat belt when the wreck happened.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO