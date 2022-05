Christendom College will welcome recognized musicologist Dr. Sara Pecknold to the faculty this coming fall, where she will be teaching in the college’s music department. An expert in the scholarly study of the history of music, Pecknold will teach multiple classes and serve as Assistant Director of the college’s Fra Angelico Fine Arts series, helping to expand the college’s musical scholarship in exciting new ways.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO