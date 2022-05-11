ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desloge, MO

Desloge Highway 67 Bridge Replacement

 2 days ago

(Desloge, MO) Construction to replace the southbound U.S. Route 67 bridge over Route 8 in St. Francois County is slated to begin this June. The bridge is located at the Desloge exit. The work is scheduled to begin Wednesday,...

