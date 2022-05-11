Desloge Highway 67 Bridge Replacement

Aerial view of cargo ship, cargo container in warehouse harbor at thailand . (Herculaneum) Things continue to move in a positive direction when it comes to the Jefferson County Port Authority and specifically the Herculaneum port. American Patriot Holdings has received bids to build river-going ships that can move nearly two-thousand containers at a time. The ships which will originate in Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi River would make stops in Memphis, Tennessee, and Fort Smith, Arkansas, as well as Herculaneum. Port Authority Executive Director Jim McNichols says these new vessels will change the game.
